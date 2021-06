"Looking for a new pair of bottoms to sew? Then check out these fun and stylish Joggers. This sewing tutorial not only shows you how to make your own joggers but it also includes a free printable pattern to make them. A Free jogging pant pattern is hard to find. I would suggest making a few pairs some for working out and few for lounging around the house. They are so functional yet comfortable anyone would be glad to wear them. I made mine in bright blue as I like to be seen when I am jogging, but also I would say it goes with my bright personality but you can customize them to yours. This will take you about an hour to sew. "