Sonic Origins Gives Players A New Chance To Experience The Glory Days
This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and as with any major anniversary milestone for a long-running franchise, fans want something to celebrate the glory days of the series. While 2017's Sonic Mania paid stellar tribute to the 2D days of Sega's spiny speedster, fans still love and play the games that gave Nintendo's popular plumber a run for his money back in the '90s. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega announced Sonic Origins to help players relive the early days of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.www.gameinformer.com