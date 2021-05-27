Next Mainline Sonic Game Coming In 2022
At SXSX 2019, head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka announced that the the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game from the flagship Sonic studio was underway. Since then, we've heard nothing about the project, and after today's Sonic Central stream, we know little more than the project is still in development. During today's video, Iizuka confirmed that the team behind Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces is still working on the next mainline Sonic game and gave us a tiny teaser video with a release window of 2022.www.gameinformer.com