Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR eastern Dewey...northeastern Custer and west central Blaine Counties Until 1245 PM CDT AT 1209 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Putnam, moving northeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov