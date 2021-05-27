newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR eastern Dewey...northeastern Custer and west central Blaine Counties Until 1245 PM CDT AT 1209 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Putnam, moving northeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
