Canadian County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Garfield; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, Although the heavy rain has ended, flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas may continue through at least 5 pm. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Comanche; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Grady County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grady, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Grady; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Pottawatomie County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Mcclain County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McClain, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McClain; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Hughes; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Pottawatomie northeastern Pontotoc...southwestern Hughes and southern Seminole Counties Until 515 PM CDT AT 442 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Konawa, moving northeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Ada, Wewoka, Konawa, Byng, Allen, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding.
Grady County, OKExpress-Star

NWS: Flood watch for Grady County area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County. The flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. During this timeframe, NWS has forecast several rounds of heavy rainfall, with some areas in the state expected to receive two to four total inches of rainfall.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...eastern Cotton...Stephens...southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche...Jefferson and Clay Counties Until 200 AM CDT AT 126 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 6 miles east of Medicine Park to near Geronimo to 5 miles west of Petrolia to 5 miles southeast of Lake Arrowhead, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche; Grady; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Logan County, OKguthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings May 13, 2021

Following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for May 13, 2021. CF-2021-91State of Oklahoma v. Nyte, Richard Wayne Jr. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2021-160State of Oklahoma v. Corley, Isaiah Braden. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2021-128Portfolio Reocvery Associates, LLC v. Brown, Jeff. CS-2021-129State Of Oklahoma Ex...
Noble County, OKEnid News and Eagle

Blackwell woman killed in Noble County accident

LUCIEN, Okla. — A Blackwell woman was killed Sunday after she slipped on a cattle guard while opening a gate to a Noble County property and was run over by a stock trailer, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patricia Rascon, 52, fell in between a 2019 Ford F350 and the...
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain; Oklahoma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Oklahoma Cleveland...northwestern Garvin and McClain Counties Until 1045 AM CDT AT 1006 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Moore to near Washington to 3 miles north of Maysville, moving northeast at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of peas Wind gusts to 40 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Choctaw, Noble, Harrah, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Nicoma Park, Lexington, Goldsby, Maysville, Dibble, Wayne, Washington and Paoli.
Stillwater, OKokcfox.com

Stillwater lifts emergency declaration, mask mandate

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH)--The City of Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has rescinded his emergency declaration due to improved local conditions and greatly relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans, according to a press release from the city. Now that the emergency declaration is lifted, Stillwater's face-covering ordinance expired at 3:00 p.m. Friday.