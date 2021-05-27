Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Major SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Major...southwestern Garfield...northwestern Kingfisher and northern Blaine Counties Until 1230 PM CDT AT 1157 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hitchcock, moving northeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov