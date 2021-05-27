newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Classifying Madness

By Eric Maisel
goodmenproject.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Health Systems#Psychiatric Disorders#Mental Health Disorders#Practical Effects#D S M Committee#Good Men Project#Social Interest#Lancaster University#Background Assumptions#Diagnoses#Scientific Notions#Drug Efficacy#Drug Treatments#Rational Fears#Clinicians#Mental Distress#Mental Health Services#Drugs#Distinct Types
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Treatment for depression effective

Dear Dr. Roach • Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn't treated? — Anon. Answer • Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.
Mental Healthmedlifestyle.news

Waking up one hour earlier can lower a person’s chance of major depression by 23%, new research finds

A new genetic study published in the journal, JAMA Psychiatry, on May 26 found that waking up one hour earlier can lower a person’s chance of major depression by 23%. Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard studied 840,000 people and found some of the best evidence yet that chronotype, or a person’s proclivity to sleep at a specific hour, influences depression risk.
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

Fatigue, Perceived Cognitive Impairment and Mood Disorders Associated with Post-COVID-19 Syndrome

The most common symptom of patients seeking evaluation for post-COVID-19 syndrome was fatigue. A new study from Mayo Clinic found that patients diagnosed with post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCS), also known COVID-19 long-haul syndrome and post-acute sequalae of SARS COV-2, experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue, and perceived cognitive impairment that can negatively affect returning to work and resuming normal activities.
psychologytoday.com

Tips for Accurate Mental Health Diagnosis: Four Unusual Clues to Consider

Psychiatric symptoms due to general medical conditions often have odd features like rapid onset or begin at an unusual age. Complications with hormone secreting glands are common general medical conditions affecting mood. PANDAS is a neuropsychiatric condition causing OCD and Tourette's-like symptoms in some children prone to frequent strep infections.
GamblingAthens Messenger

May is mental health awareness month

We are thrilled that the discussion of mental health spans far past a single month. It’s a 24/7/365 health issue that impacts our lives, work, and community. As this discussion expands, there is a growing trend that merits more consideration in our community, one that may not have crossed your mind until now.
Mental Healthbesthealthmag.ca

How This BIPOC Mental Health Podcast Got Me Through Covid-19

The year is 2020. The month is March. And the world as we knew it would never be normal again. Covid-19 had touched down in New York City, and it was hitting hard. Here at one of the epicenters of the pandemic, I quickly learned that Covid-19 is very real. People in my community—the Latinx community—were being hit hard by the pandemic, and they still are. My friends, family, and acquaintances have fallen ill and, in some cases, died of Covid-19. Needless to say, my mental health took a hit.
Mental Healthhealthcanal.com

Find A Trauma & PTSD Therapist Near Me: 2021 Best Online Counseling

Experiencing trauma is incredibly common and it can happen to anyone. As many as 60% of men[1] and 50% of women will go through trauma at some time in their life, whether a car accident, physical assault, or natural disaster. Even if you were not directly involved in the event, it can still affect you – sometimes years later.
Mental HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Dementia Linked to Poor Kidney Function in New Research

Older people with kidney disease have a higher risk of dementia, and the risk increases with the rate and stage of kidney function decline. That is according to a large observational study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in the journal Neurology. The findings stress the significance of screening and monitoring for dementia in persons with kidney disease, the researchers say.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Anxiety, According to Science

While everyone can get nervous on occasion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey over 11 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of nervousness, worry, or anxiety that can negatively impact their day-to-day lives and even their health. What exactly is anxiety, who is most likely to experience it, and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about the mental health disorder—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms That Might Secretly Be Due to COVID.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Local Advocates Promote Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Health estimates that one in five adult Iowans live with some form of mental illness. Dr. Patricia Gilbaugh, founder and Executive Director of Grace C. Mae Advocate Center in Washington, spoke with KCII News this month about stigma, other challenges in the field and the services that Grace C. Mae has to offer. “We have seen a huge decline in our system. We don’t have enough providers. The demand is much too high. It’s increased by three to four times more than it was a year ago. The shortage of providers is compounding that. Normally when people finish their degree they don’t want to stay in the state of Iowa. Access to service is a huge barrier. You may have to drive two or three hours to get to one. Insurance premiums are really high, by the time you pay for your premiums and have a $4,000 deductible, that’s an additional cost. We would really love to see some work being done on the legislative side. Stigma is really huge. It’s the idea that you have something wrong with you if you say that you have depression or are having flashback memories from trauma. The focus is so much on what’s ‘wrong’ with you instead of saying ‘what happened to you’. I think if we changed the way we talk about things, it would have a different connotation. Therapy is our primary service here. Individual, family, outpatient based. We also have behavioral health intervention service and non-traditional approaches to treatment including holistic and non-medicinal approaches.”
Mental Healthquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Improving Your Mental Health

Take some time and do a few small things in your daily routine that will increase your physical and mental health. Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Let us all join the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Let’s help to fight stigma, provide support, learn to take time for ourselves, seek professional help when needed and check in on family, friends and neighbors.
Mental Healthgantnews.com

Ways of Healing Childhood Trauma as an Adult

Those who survived childhood trauma often have to deal with the repercussions well into adulthood. This introduction offers a few key steps for healing. In medicine, the word trauma speaks of a physical blow that causes injury inside the body. These injuries aren’t always evident from the outside but, if left untreated, they can manifest into more significant problems later. This definition applies well to the idea of psychological trauma, especially trauma experienced as a child. Fortunately, like physical injuries, there are ways of healing childhood trauma as an adult.
Mental HealthColumbus Telegram

Coping in stressful situations

Everyone responds differently to stress related to a disease outbreak, financial crisis, natural disaster or another traumatic event. Health care workers and first responders, older and at-risk adults, people with mental or behavioral health conditions, or anyone experiencing high levels of anxiety and fear may respond strongly to the stress of a crisis.
Petseurodressage.com

Mental Awareness: Veterinarians in the U.S. are at an Increased Risk of Suicide

- by Erika Sherman and Glenye Cain Oakford - USEF press release. Veterinary professionals are at greater risk for mental health problems because of the stressful and demanding nature of their work. One mental health survey that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted in the veterinary profession found that nearly one in 10 veterinarians reported serious psychological distress, a higher proportion than among adults in the general population.