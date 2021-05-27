Doctor Under Fire for Prescribing Abortion “Reversal” Medication
Medication abortions have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years. They’ve shown to be safe and effective when it comes to terminating a pregnancy with few side effects when specific conditions are met. However, new abortion “reversal” medications are being marketed across the U.S. and abroad to women who change their mind after taking the abortion medications. These treatments have not been scientifically proven and can endanger the lives of patients.scrubsmag.com