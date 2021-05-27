Doctor Under Fire for Prescribing Abortion “Reversal” Medication

The Legislature’s marijuana panel heard yesterday that the Department of Health won’t start issuing medical marijuana permits to patients until November 18. The state’s delay in implementing the will of people irks me on principle, but not in practice: I plan to stay healthy and not need medical marijuana, but if my health or that of someone in my family changes and our doctor says pot will cure what ails us, I’ll just drive to North Dakota or Minnesota or any of the other 33 states where Freedom™ isn’t just a Newspeak campaign slogan and buy some herbal remedy.