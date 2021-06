The Utah Jazz took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. It’s a sigh of relief for Jazz fans knowing that they only have one game left to win in order to wrap up their first number one seed since 1998. Not that the number one seed guarantees playoff success, but since 2006-07 only twice has the number one seed not advanced to the Finals in the Western Conference. If you can finish at the top of the West it is a great indicator that you might be a legit good team and the Jazz have shown that for large portions of this season.