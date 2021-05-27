newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Gayle, Shakib and Du Plessis return to CPL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan and Faf du Plessis will he playing at 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from 28 August to the 19 September. Chris Gayle will be back with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for...

