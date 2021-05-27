Gayle, Shakib and Du Plessis return to CPL

Chris Gayle has travelled to Maldives after IPL 2021 was postponed mid-season.© Instagram. Chris Gayle, who is currently in Maldives after the IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely, has been posting regular updates from his stay in the country with his followers, in the form of pictures and videos on his Instagram account. On Monday, he posted a video of himself eating a jumbo-sized lobster burger, which he described as the “biggest” he has ever held in his hands. “Breaking News: This is the biggest burger the UniverseBoss ever had! #JumboLobsterBurger,” Gayle wrote on Instagram. The Punjab Kings batsman was recently in India to play in the 14th edition of the IPL, but after the tournament was postponed last week, he along with several other foreign cricketers mainly from Australia, have travelled to Maldives.