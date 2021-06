MIAMI – British Airways (BA), Virgin Atlantic (VS), and with London-Heathrow Airport (LHR) believed that travel opening on May 17 was the right path. Unfortunately, this hope never materialized due to the UK’s “traffic light” travel restrictions system that left the US out of reach for travelers not wanting to undergo a quarantine on both sides of the pond. As hopes are hard to die, BA, VS, and LHR are taking advantage of the G7 meeting expected this coming weekend to be back in their corresponding airspaces.