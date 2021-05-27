newsbreak-logo
Annual Ischia Film Festival

By hannahmbeck24
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unprecedented, intimate, deep and evocative company that takes shape from the talent and imagination of directors and screenwriters and translates that into new visions, under the moonlight of the Aragonese Castle of Ischia: there will be six Italian preview films selected in competition in the “Scenari Campani” for the nineteenth edition of the Ischia Film Festival, which will be held in the presence of the public and talent from 26 June to 3 July on the Covid free island.

