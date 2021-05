The 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got halted because of the Covid-19 situation. The remainder of the truncated league is all set to go ahead in Abu Dhabi after it has been confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they have received all kinds of exemptions and outstanding approvals from the government of the United Arab Emirates. An online meeting is now going to be held by the PCB with its franchises later on today to apprise them of the situation and all the details are going to be finalized that are going to be shared in the due course.