Congress & Courts

Sen. Josh Hawley's new book outlines threats from big tech

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Tyranny of Big Tech” is the book that corporate monopolies don’t want you to read, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley recently told CBN News. In his new book, (at end of article) Hawley lays out frightening facts about the data Big Tech giants have amassed on users and what he believes Washington needs to do about it. Hawley hopes it brings renewed attention to the negative impacts of Big Tech, from monitoring young children to influencing worldwide elections.

