CNN loses motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit

metrovoicenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN has lost its effort to have a defamation lawsuit dropped. The suit, brought by famed Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz, was upheld by a federal judge. CNN had selectively edited remarks made by Dershowitz to the Senate during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal wrote in his 22-page ruling that the clip aired “is not accurate, to the extent that it omitted a crucial qualification: that an illegal motive for a quid pro quo would be corrupt,” a Trump nominee, .

