CNN loses motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit

The wave of investigations stemming from the Justice Department under the Trump administration is "relentless," said a former top FBI official dogged by these inquiries. One such pursuit is special counsel John Durham's criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, which fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe brought up as he appeared alongside CNN anchor Pamela Brown on Friday to comment on the revelation that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data from at least two House Intelligence Committee Democrats and reporters as part of a leak investigation — a matter which is now under review by the DOJ inspector general.