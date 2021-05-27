CNN loses motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit
CNN has lost its effort to have a defamation lawsuit dropped. The suit, brought by famed Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz, was upheld by a federal judge. CNN had selectively edited remarks made by Dershowitz to the Senate during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal wrote in his 22-page ruling that the clip aired “is not accurate, to the extent that it omitted a crucial qualification: that an illegal motive for a quid pro quo would be corrupt,” a Trump nominee, .metrovoicenews.com