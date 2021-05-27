newsbreak-logo
Hillcats notebook 5/27/21: Offense leads to thrilling win; Noel out after HBP in hand

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillcats once again had a few games where their offensive onslaught carried them. That included a game where they were down 9-0 and never led until they won, 14-13, in 12 innings. In that win, Jhonkensey Noel had five hits (all singles) and both teams scored in the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th. It was a wild affair. Unfortunately for the Hillcats, on Sunday, Noel was hit by a pitch on his hand and hasn’t played since. Since then, the club has scored just 10 runs over three games, not a shock. They’ve gotten good starts from Xzavion Curry and Daniel Espino, but inconsistent relief help and offense. Besides Pries some nights, Noel, Andres Melendez this week, the offense hasn’t been deep with big performances since the opening week. That means scouting reports are now out on their hitters and its time to start seeing them make their adjustments.

