Hillcats notebook 5/27/21: Offense leads to thrilling win; Noel out after HBP in hand

It was a challenging week for the Columbus Clippers, winning only two of six games in its series with the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate. After a promising win to start the series on Tuesday, Logan Allen pitched a stinker on Wednesday, giving up eight earned runs over six innings and taking the loss. On Thursday, LHP Scott Moss left his start with an apparent arm injury in the third inning. Friday saw third baseman Nolan Jones hit his first Triple-A home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the ninth. Reliever DJ Johnson then took the loss in the bottom of the ninth when he gave up a game winning single to Toledo’s Brady Policelli. After a strong start by Kirk McCarty to get the Saturday night win, on Sunday, the bullpen completely imploded after relievers Matt Koch and Justin Garza pitched six strong innings to put Columbus in position for the win. Up 5-1 after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, Columbus’ bullpen proceeded to give up nine runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the ninth to lose the game 12-5 and go 2-4 on the week.