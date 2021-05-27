newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com & Morgan Stanley

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 3 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Earnings#Earnings Reports#Zacks Investment Research#The Zacks Research Daily#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#The Zacks Internet#Core Commerce#International Commerce#Slack#101 2#Bp#Ford Motor Company#Zacks Computer#Zacks Equity Research#Earnings Preview Reports#Research Reports#Aggregate Earnings#Near Term Profitability#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
News Break
Software
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,459.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.53 and last traded at $126.67. Approximately 207,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,481,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.66.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.