Abilene, TX

Most City offices closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day holiday

Abilene, Texas
 14 days ago
The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will close Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Abilene Police Department, Fire Department, and those providing life safety services will be in operation. For water emergencies, call the water hotline anytime at 325.676.6000. For animal related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.

Closed Monday, May 31, 2021:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Community Services administration office, recreation centers, & senior services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services administration office

Environmental Recycling Center, Abilene Brush Center, & Citizen Convenience Center

Municipal Services & Water Utility Customer Service Center

Abilene Municipal Court (citations will be due the next business day with no penalty)

Main & Mockingbird libraries

Trash Pick-up:

Residential will run on regular schedule

Commercial will run on regular schedule

CityLink Transit:

No services

The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Abilene Zoo, Adventure Cove, and city splash pads will operate on regular hours.

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

