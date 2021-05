BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla was one of the decision-makers in the SGM meeting where the decision of the IPL 2021 second half was taken. The top BCCI officials unanimously decider to move the second phase of the tournament to the UAE. The IPL 2021. As per reports in InsideSport, the second half of IPL 2021 will resume from September 17 in the UAE. The final will be played on October 10. The BCCI is yet to announce the schedule of the remaining games.