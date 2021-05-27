Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne to leave Northam administration for Sentara job

A high-ranking member of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration will leave his post this summer for a job with Sentara Healthcare as it attempts to expand with a cross-state hospital merger.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne Jr. will leave the public sector to become the Norfolk-based hospital system’s chief of staff and a senior vice president July 1. The position is new for Sentara, created to help the nonprofit health care system manage its expanding enterprise, including work done outside clinical settings in the community.

Layne will oversee legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation-Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences, the system’s nursing school.

The timing of Layne’s move could coincide with a transaction to combine Sentara with North Carolina’s Cone Health system . The proposal is pending review by regulatory authorities. If approved, the deal could be finalized mid-summer, giving the newly combined nonprofit hospital chain $11.5 billion in annual revenue.

Layne, who said Sentara approached him about the job about a month ago, said he will assist the management team in the merger, but he didn’t know what specific duties that would entail. Until his departure, Layne said he intends to recuse himself from any financial dealings, appropriations or allocations, that could benefit Sentara.

“We’ve got federal monies and stimulus monies, and it’s the new budget coming up, and there’s decisions being made on how to allocate those monies,” he said. “I will not participate in any discussions related to how federal stimulus dollars will be allocated.”

The Northam administration has not announced his replacement.

Layne was entangled in a conflict between Sentara and Eastern Virginia Medical School last fall. The finance secretary served as the point person in the Northam administration while a consultant developed recommendations for the governor on how the school could collaborate with Old Dominion University and the hospital system.

The medical school’s board ultimately held a vote of no confidence in the consultant’s study, predominantly paid for by Sentara, because members believed the process lacked transparency and was an attempt by the hospital system to strip the school of its independent governance.

Board of Visitors rector Theresa Emory said at the time that Sentara, the medical school’s longtime hospital partner, led the effort to “unload EVMS onto Virginia taxpayers and Old Dominion.”

After EVMS backed out of the study, ODU continued to pursue a public health school with Sentara and Norfolk State University . Sponsored by three Hampton Roads Democrats, Del. Alex Askew and Sens. Mamie Locke and Louise Lucas, the General Assembly approved $2.5 million each for ODU and NSU to explore a joint school in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

In a statement to The Virginian-Pilot on Wednesday, Vincent Rhodes, an EVMS spokesman, said the school was “surprised by the announcement” of Layne’s hiring but looked forward to working with him on partnerships with Sentara to improve health in Hampton Roads.

Layne said EVMS is a “very important entity” in the community, and he hopes he can help pull the health care partners together in his new role.

“I don’t know enough of where all the parties are at this point in time,” he said, “but it’s just not great for the community what’s going on right now, and I don’t think it’s good for any of the entities, either.”

Prior to joining Northam’s cabinet in 2018, Layne was transportation secretary under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. He also served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board representing Hampton Roads.

At Sentara, Layne will report to president and CEO Howard Kern. In a news release, Kern said Layne’s government experience and “demonstrated business acumen” make him uniquely qualified for the new job.

Before his public sector career, Layne served as president of An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News. He was president and principal broker of Great Atlantic Properties in Virginia Beach before that and is a certified public accountant.

Sentara also announced the hiring of another executive-level officer Thursday. Melinda Hancock, the chief administrative and financial officer at VCU Health System, will become chief administrative officer and a senior vice president for Sentara July 19. She, too, will report to Kern.

In her role, which is also a new position for Sentara, Hancock will lead several teams, including internal audit, compliance, legal services and privacy. She also will oversee supply chain, enterprise analytics, strategy, and mergers and affiliations. Hancock has previously served as CFO for the Virginia market of Bon Secours Health System.

