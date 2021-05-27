newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne to leave Northam administration for Sentara job

By Elisha Sauers, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A high-ranking member of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration will leave his post this summer for a job with Sentara Healthcare as it attempts to expand with a cross-state hospital merger.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne Jr. will leave the public sector to become the Norfolk-based hospital system’s chief of staff and a senior vice president July 1. The position is new for Sentara, created to help the nonprofit health care system manage its expanding enterprise, including work done outside clinical settings in the community.

Layne will oversee legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation-Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences, the system’s nursing school.

The timing of Layne’s move could coincide with a transaction to combine Sentara with North Carolina’s Cone Health system . The proposal is pending review by regulatory authorities. If approved, the deal could be finalized mid-summer, giving the newly combined nonprofit hospital chain $11.5 billion in annual revenue.

Layne, who said Sentara approached him about the job about a month ago, said he will assist the management team in the merger, but he didn’t know what specific duties that would entail. Until his departure, Layne said he intends to recuse himself from any financial dealings, appropriations or allocations, that could benefit Sentara.

“We’ve got federal monies and stimulus monies, and it’s the new budget coming up, and there’s decisions being made on how to allocate those monies,” he said. “I will not participate in any discussions related to how federal stimulus dollars will be allocated.”

The Northam administration has not announced his replacement.

Layne was entangled in a conflict between Sentara and Eastern Virginia Medical School last fall. The finance secretary served as the point person in the Northam administration while a consultant developed recommendations for the governor on how the school could collaborate with Old Dominion University and the hospital system.

The medical school’s board ultimately held a vote of no confidence in the consultant’s study, predominantly paid for by Sentara, because members believed the process lacked transparency and was an attempt by the hospital system to strip the school of its independent governance.

Board of Visitors rector Theresa Emory said at the time that Sentara, the medical school’s longtime hospital partner, led the effort to “unload EVMS onto Virginia taxpayers and Old Dominion.”

After EVMS backed out of the study, ODU continued to pursue a public health school with Sentara and Norfolk State University . Sponsored by three Hampton Roads Democrats, Del. Alex Askew and Sens. Mamie Locke and Louise Lucas, the General Assembly approved $2.5 million each for ODU and NSU to explore a joint school in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

In a statement to The Virginian-Pilot on Wednesday, Vincent Rhodes, an EVMS spokesman, said the school was “surprised by the announcement” of Layne’s hiring but looked forward to working with him on partnerships with Sentara to improve health in Hampton Roads.

Layne said EVMS is a “very important entity” in the community, and he hopes he can help pull the health care partners together in his new role.

“I don’t know enough of where all the parties are at this point in time,” he said, “but it’s just not great for the community what’s going on right now, and I don’t think it’s good for any of the entities, either.”

Prior to joining Northam’s cabinet in 2018, Layne was transportation secretary under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. He also served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board representing Hampton Roads.

At Sentara, Layne will report to president and CEO Howard Kern. In a news release, Kern said Layne’s government experience and “demonstrated business acumen” make him uniquely qualified for the new job.

Before his public sector career, Layne served as president of An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News. He was president and principal broker of Great Atlantic Properties in Virginia Beach before that and is a certified public accountant.

Sentara also announced the hiring of another executive-level officer Thursday. Melinda Hancock, the chief administrative and financial officer at VCU Health System, will become chief administrative officer and a senior vice president for Sentara July 19. She, too, will report to Kern.

In her role, which is also a new position for Sentara, Hancock will lead several teams, including internal audit, compliance, legal services and privacy. She also will oversee supply chain, enterprise analytics, strategy, and mergers and affiliations. Hancock has previously served as CFO for the Virginia market of Bon Secours Health System.

Elisha Sauers, 757-839-4754, elisha.sauers@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
736
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Newport News, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Layne
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State University#State Secretary#Senior Vice President#State President#General Secretary#Virginia Finance#Sentara Healthcare#Old Dominion University#Board Of Visitors#Odu#Democrats#The General Assembly#Nsu#The Virginian Pilot#Great Atlantic Properties#Vcu Health System#Cfo#Bon Secours Health System#Llc#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Coronavirus continues its retreat in Hampton Roads

The coronavirus has declined throughout Virginia, with the exception of the Cumberland Plateau district in the southwest region, where vaccination rates are low. With just 2.6% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for COVID-19 last week, the state is experiencing a level of infection akin to the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest Virginia Department of Health data. ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach candlemaker opens business after pandemic job loss and illness that left her legally blind

The sweet smell of success came to Monica “Mo” Jones through what some may consider divine intervention. Jones, like many, had a difficult year in 2020. But with the grand opening of her hand-poured candle company, Divine Scentervention, 2021 is looking much brighter. The Norfolk resident said she and husband Mark Jones will never forget the day last year when she was laid off from her job — ...
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

A former Union Army hospital can be yours: The 162-year-old Trent House in Deep Creek is up for sale.

The elegant staircase was built for plantation belles to descend in their poufiest finery. It really was. The four-story home on George Washington Highway predates the Civil War. Its walls certainly heard stories of horror and heroism: It was used as a Union hospital during that spat between the states. No telling the other histories and mysteries that transpired in the home’s 162-year span. ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Longtime Virginia Beach teacher and local union president to leave post July 1

After a career that brought her to classrooms in China, Israel and Germany, a longtime Virginia Beach teacher and the president of the local education union will leave her leadership role on July 1. More than two decades before she would become one of the most prominent voices for Virginia Beach public schools, Kelly Walker joined the division as a part-time teacher in 1992, when she was seven ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power of healing | Howard Kern, president and CEO, Sentara Healthcare

Holding the title of president and chief executive officer of a major healthcare facility is no easy feat. But during the coronavirus pandemic, Howard Kern, the leader of Sentara Healthcare, said the pace and intensity of work created an emotional roller coaster. And in the midst of it all, Kern’s 93-year-old mother passed away. Professionally it’s been a year of challenge and stress, he said, ...
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia sees lowest rate of new coronavirus cases since pandemic arrived

With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 555 as of Friday, the lowest statewide in over 10 months. And Virginia just recorded its lowest tally of new coronavirus hospitalizations at 684. The steep decline is ...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.