CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers Game Report 5/26/21: Zimmer homers, bullpen dominant but Clippers fall short

indiansbaseballinsider.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCleveland signed RHP Kevin Herget to a minor league deal this week, and he got...

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Luka Doncic cursed out Clippers during preseason game

Luka Doncic has had just about enough of the LA Clippers to this point of his young NBA career. The Dallas Mavericks All-Star got heated with the Clippers during Friday’s preseason game. Clippers swingman Terance Mann blocked Doncic in the first half and then drew an offensive foul against him in the same sequence. When Mann responded by celebrating a bit, Doncic cursed in the direction of Mann and the Clippers bench.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Tito Francona
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Whittier Daily News

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is coaching – and shooting

PLAYA VISTA — Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he’s had a lot of basketball conversations with injured superstar Kawhi Leonard throughout training camp, but he hasn’t seen him shooting much. The fans who attended the Clippers’ open practice Sunday at USC’s Galen Center got to see a glimpse of it,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Clippers Game Report
Dallas Sports Focus

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

THE STORY: Maybe this time the Dallas Mavericks will be able to beat the Clippers on their home floor!. The Mavericks return to the floor for their second tune up. Game one saw a strong showing from almost the entire roster, with Luka Doncic looking incredible, Kristaps Porzingis looking fluid, and Boban Marjanovic hitting all the threes.
NBA
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
Mavs Moneyball

How to bet the Mavericks vs Clippers preseason game

This season we’re also going to be looking at betting lines on Dallas games if they look interesting. Let’s jump right into things!. Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) This is a meaningless preseason game for everyone except Dallas fans. We want blood and retribution for how our past...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Terance Mann, Clippers agree to two-year, $22 million extension, per report

Terance Mann is signing a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Marc Spears of The Undefeated. Mann, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, initially signed a four-year minimum contract with the Clippers upon being drafted. The final two years of that deal, which will pay Mann less than $4 million, are still valid and will now be fully guaranteed. He will then make roughly $10.6 million for the 2023-24 season and $11.4 million for the 2024-25 season.
NBA
Faribault County Register

USC defeats the Clippers 42-14

The United South Central Rebel football team had a commanding 28-6 lead at the half of their homecoming game against the Cleveland Clippers on Friday night, Oct. 1. USC ended up winning the game 42-14 for a very successful homecoming. The Rebels set the tone of the game right away.
CLEVELAND, MN
Mavs Moneyball

Stats Rundown: 5 numbers from the Mavericks win over the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Cippers in their second preseason game. The Mavericks ended up winning 122-114, but more importantly they were ahead 60-56 at the end of the first half. The second half was essentially a junior varsity scrimmage as neither team played their best players. Kristaps...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Minnesota Timberwolves | Game Recap: Timberwolves 128, Clippers 100

The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers, 128-100. DAngelo Russell led the way for the Timberwolves with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 17 points in the victory. Terance Mann tallied 15 points and four assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in the preseason, while the Clippers fall to 1-3.
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Mavericks 122, Clippers 114

The Mavericks defeated the Clippers, 122-114. Luka Doncic recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 18 minutes of play for the Mavericks, while Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in the victory. Luke Kennard tallied a team-high 19 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Clippers fall to 1-2.
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves, now 2-0 in the preseason, continue their road trip with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers in Ontario, California on Monday night. The Clippers, 1-2 in preseason action, fell to the Dallas Mavericks 122-114 on Friday evening. Clippers guard-forward Luke Kennard led the team with 19 points in the loss, while forward Isaiah Hartenstein added 16 in the scoring column.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy