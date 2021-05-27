Cancel
BEN CULLEN WILLIAMS – COLD FLUX

By Cold Flux
the360mag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANGAIA SUPPORTS ANTARCTIC PAVILION WITH “COLD FLUX” BY BEN CULLEN WILLIAMS AT THE LONDON DESIGN BIENNALE. PANGAIA is pleased to announce its support of a new work Cold Flux at the Antarctic Pavilion by artist Ben Cullen Williams, due to be unveiled at the London Design Biennale. Cold Flux highlights the peril of our ice caps with an almost breathing film of the Larsen-B iceshelf. While Ben Cullen Williams was on an expedition to Antarctica with polar explorer Robert Swan, he filmed the Larsen-B Ice shelf that splintered off from the Antarctic peninsula in 2002 and has been disintegrating since.

www.the360mag.com
