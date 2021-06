When Emily Morrow started her dance studio in Whitefish just a few short months ago, she saw a dream from her 6-year-old self unfold. Morrow says she is a born teacher with a desire to help kids, and after moving to Whitefish a series of realizations led her to finding space at the O'Shaughnessy Center to begin her own studio called The Whitefish School of Ballet. She danced professionally for many years in Las Vegas with the Cirque du Soleil among other performances and now will bring both her expertise and connections to benefit children in Whitefish.