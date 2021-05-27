Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wearable Shipments Up 34.4% YoY in Q1 [Report]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipments of wearables were up 34.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from IDC. Makers shipped a total of 14.6 million units in 1Q21, up from 77.8 million in the year ago quarter. Notably, most of the growth came from smaller companies.

www.iclarified.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#Market Growth#Growth Companies#Chinese Growth#Wearables Team#Indian#Oura#Bose#Razer#Ar#Jbl#Yoy#Earwear Shipments#Wearable Patches#Sequential Declines#Quarter#Company#Larger Companies#Specific Markets#Triple Digit Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Markets
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
ComputersVentureBeat

Historic demand leads to a 39% increase in GPU shipments in Q1 2021

Graphics-card vendors are shipping a huge amount of their products to try to meet the increased global demand for GPUs. This led to a 38.74% year-over-year increase in video card shipments in Q1 2021, according to industry-tracking intelligence firm Jon Peddie Research. In its latest report, JPR analysts project that...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Enterprise Cyber Security Market is ready for its next Big Move | Symantec, Intel, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro

Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Cyber Security market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Cyber Security market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Worldgizmochina.com

Xiaomi smartphone shipments grew 1000% in Chile in Q1 2021

Xiaomi, which is now the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer, continues to grow its footprints. As per a new report from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi smartphone shipments in Chile grew by over 1000 percent. The report adds that shipments of Xiaomi from near-zero in Q1 2020 to a record 0.5 million units...
Softwareiclarified.com

Apple Car Project Loses Multiple Top Managers [Report]

Apple has lost multiple top managers from its autonomous vehicle project, according a new report from Bloomberg. Apple is said to have hundreds of engineers working self-driving car technology and groups working on an actual vehicle. The division is led by former Tesla engineer Doug Field and a management team of less than a dozen executives.
Market AnalysisPosted by
TechRadar

Indian wearable market grew by a whopping 170.3% in 2021 Q1

The wearables segment in India saw a huge spike in the year 2020 with triple-digit growth. In a not so surprising report, the same growth has continued in 2021 Q1 as well. According to the latest report from International Data Corporation (IDC), the Indian wearable market has continued to grow at a rapid pace with over 11.4 million units being shipped in 2021 Q1. The Indian wearables market grew 170.3% year-over-year in 1Q21 (Jan-Mar).
MarketsSentinel

Global Single Vision Lenses Market Growth- Essilor, ZEISS, HOYA, Rodenstock, Nikon, etc

Latest research on Global Single Vision Lenses Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional and country level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2021 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Single Vision Lenses market. this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID19. Also, Single Vision Lenses Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario and Trends .The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Global Forecast To 2025

The Southeast Asia cloud computing market report is a professional and an extensive study on the recent state of the global market. In addition, the research report classifies the Autonomous vehicle market by leading players, type, region, as well as end-user. The cloud computing market revenue is estimated to reach USD 40.32 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the cloud computing among the emerging small and medium size business organizations in this region.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Online Trade-ins to Spur Upgrade to 5G Mobile Devices, says Report

57 percent of global consumers expect to upgrade to a 5G device in the next 24 months, according to a recent report by Blancco Technology. Of these, almost half (49 percent) intend to trade in their old device as part of the process. The report demonstrates an opportunity for operators, retailers and OEMs to drive device trade-ins outside traditional retail store walls if consumers can receive the assurances they need.
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Medical & Biotechiclarified.com

Tim Cook Earned $14.8 Million in Compensation Last Year [Report]

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned $14.8 million in compensation last year, according to the WSJ's annual ranking of pay and performance for leaders of S&P 500 companies. Cook earned more than the median pay of $13.4 million for chief executives; however, he was far from the top of pack. The highest paid CEO was Paycom Software founder Chad Richison who brought in over $200 million. Seven CEOs were awarded compensation valued at over $50 million, compared to two in 2019 and three in 2018.
Marketsagequipmentintelligence.com

[Podcast] On The Record: Titan Reports 1Q Ag Revenues Up 18.6%

In this podcast, Titan Machinery released its first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2022, with all segments reporting growth except for the rental and other division. This week's Dealers on the Move include Torgerson's, Hutson Inc. and Atlantic Tractor. Associate Research Editor Ben Thorpe takes a look at Deere's second quarter earnings and on the battle for market share between Deere and AGCO's Fendt brand.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Begins Development of HomePod With Screen and HomePod With Built-in Apple TV [Report]

Apple has reportedly begun development of two new devices - a HomePod with a screen and a HomePod with a FaceTime camera and Apple TV functionality. As part of its broader home, audio and accessories strategy, Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV, Bloomberg News has reported. Competition for speakers with screens is already widespread. Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year and outlined a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

All New iPhone 13 Models to Feature Sensor-Shift OIS [Report]

All models of the upcoming 'iPhone 13' will feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization for their cameras, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.