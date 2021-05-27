GENUINE CONCERNS: An Aurora man who passionately wanted to be a cop may have gone too far, observers say

Elchin Dadashov has wanted to be a police officer in the United States since he was 10 years old. He was that age when the Soviet Union collapsed, and the scrim of the iron curtain was lifted from his native Azerbaijan. As a new galaxy of books, films and television shows inundated his world, one movie in particular became ingrained in the mind of the young boy living in an urban area 8 kilometers from the capital city of Baku. It was an American feature that followed Los Angeles police officers as they endeavored to fight crime amid palm trees and neon lights.