Natchitoches, LA

NSU pool will open June 1

By Leah Jackson
Natchitoches Times
 9 days ago

NATCHITOCHES – The pool at the Northwestern State University Recreation Complex will open June 1. Hours of operation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Daily rates are $8 for adults (16 years and up) and $5 for children (15 years and below). All children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. NSU...

www.natchitochestimes.com
Related
Natchitoches Magnet School excitedly announces updates for the 2021-2022 school year. Natchitoches Magnet is a free, public school serving grades PreK-8th. Principal Stephonie French describes Natchitoches Magnet as a school where teachers, administrators and staff model life-long learning and living for their students. “We strive to grow people that are ready to excel in high school, college, and life!” She says, “We learn a lot, and we have found some pretty fun ways to do it.” Research-based teaching strategies and age-appropriate technology drive student success. Once accepted into Magnet, students never need to reapply as long as they maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, meet behavior requirements, and (starting in 3rd grade) score a basic or above on the LEAP state assessment.
Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 today announced the death of one of its firefighters. Firefighter B.J. Miller has died at the age of 22. He was the son of Fire Chief Bryan Miller and a member of the department since he turned 18. "B.J. was an inspiration...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH – Burt and Shelley Poche presented proceeds from the fifth annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament to the Northwestern State University Foundation. Of the funds raised at the event, $20,000 will fund student scholarships for team members and $5,000 will help underwrite team expenses. This year’s tournament was the most successful today, registering 249 two-man boats for the Toledo Bend tournament held March 27.
The Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School Band celebrated their achievements at an awards banquet May 11 at 11 a.m. in the school’s multipurpose room. Sherry Helm’s culinary arts students provided a delicious meal for the celebration. Lakeview band students who participated in the 2021 LMEA District II Large Ensemble Performance Assessment...
When you think of Memphis, you surely think of barbecue. Teams travel from all over the United States and several different countries entered just to be a contender in the world renowned, “Memphis in May” Barbecue Cooking Contest. Teams compete in three different categories. Whole Hog, shoulder and rib. If you win at this level, you have lifelong bragging rights as a World Champion and confirmation from a panel of experts that your BBQ is indeed legit.
1. R34L LIFE Juneteenth Scholarship 5K Race/1 mile walk; 2. TappedTober Craft Beer & Wine Festival 2021 featuring: Frank Foster!; 3. 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony; 4. VIP Taste of Tailgating Presented by Hancock Whitney; 5. 2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University;
Whataburger is hosting a hiring event at the Natchitoches America Job Center, 303 Bienville St., from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following dates:. The company is looking to hire 100 employees for the Natchitoches location, according to Workforce Development Specialist/Manager Barbara Leach. It is also recommended to bring an ID and Social Security Card.
1. JRTC Operations Group Box Tour May 2021; 2. 2020 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner & Ceremony; 3. TappedTober Craft Beer & Wine Festival 2021 featuring: Frank Foster!; 4. 2021 VIP Taste of Tailgating; 5. LSHOF Round Table Luncheon;
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Best of Natchitoches finalists. The awards process started in April with public nominations. A record number of nominees were submitted, with 156 member businesses and individuals being nominated for awards. Then, nominees were asked to submit a narrative on their businesses, speaking to specific criteria, including company management, community service, economic stability, ethics and integrity, growth of company, new jobs created for the community, and upward mobility for employees. The narratives were reviewed by a cross section of business professionals who then scored each nominee narrative according to the criteria, which determined the top three businesses in each category. The categorical finalists are as follows:
1. Northwestern State University's Greek Centennial Celebration; 2. Long Purple Line Induction 2021; 3. 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony; 4. 2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University; 5. Illuminate 5k Color Run;
1. 2021 VIP Taste of Tailgating; 2. Long Purple Line Induction 2021; 3. 2021 LSHOF Round Table Brunch; 4. Natchitoches Jazz /R&B Festival; 5. LSHOF Welcome Reception presented by La Capitol Federal Credit Union;
NATCHITOCHES – Male students at Northwestern State University who need professional attire now have access to a professional clothing bank. Ramona Wynder, coordinator for the Call Me Mister program, is organizing the closet to help young professionals dress for success as they step from the classroom into their careers. Call...
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Hospitality Management and Tourism program announced several student scholarship recipients for the Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 semesters. Rayne Skelton of Many and Travon Jones of Cullen were selected for Columns Café Scholarships for the Spring 2021 semester. The $500 awards are funded by proceeds...
After having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19 the Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival is taking place Saturday, May 22nd on the downtown Natchitoches riverbank. This year's event will have 17 bands across 3 stages, including country star Neal McCoy, former lead singer of Rare Earth Peter Rivera, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Back in Black 0 the AC/DC Tribute Band, and more!
Northwestern State University will hold seven sessions of its freshman orientation program, Freshman Connection, beginning May 20. Four sessions will be on the Natchitoches campus on May 20-21, May 27-28, June 3 and July 8-9. The program will be held on the Shreveport campus June 17, the Alexandria campus June 22, the Leesville/Fort Polk campus June 24.There is also a session for parents called Parent Connection and a session for younger siblings, Kid Connection.
A memorial service is scheduled for Brenda Gail Rachal Knight on May 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Christian Worship Center located at 1513 Hwy 494, Natchitoches, LA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brenda’s life. Flowers can be sent to the church and donations to help Brenda and her sons can be dropped off at M & M Pharmacy.
● Master’s Degree in Education (preferred) ● Minimum of five years of teaching experience with evidence of successfully impacting student achievement, particularly those who have the greatest needs. JOB SUMMARY:. The Instructional Specialist is a critical lever in improving student achievement. The role of the Instructional Specialist is to build...
Editor’s Note: This article was submitted by Natchitoches native John Sandefur, whose childhood was featured in the Natchitoches Times often in the 1950s and 60s. His mother, Gladys Lovell Sandefur kept a scrapbook with these items that he now shares with his grandchildren. Gladys passed away peacefully Feb. 7 2021, at her daughter Sandra’s home in Alabama after a loving visit with her granddaughter Rachel and two great-great granddaughters Haley and Lily.
NATCHITOCHES, LA- The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) was unable to hold its annual Ring Ceremony for the Class of 2021 last year. Now seniors, the students’ rings were shipped to them as they attended school virtually as juniors during the pandemic. The school was excited to finally recognize these hard working students at a Ring Ceremony held on May 5.