NSU pool will open June 1

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Best of Natchitoches finalists. The awards process started in April with public nominations. A record number of nominees were submitted, with 156 member businesses and individuals being nominated for awards. Then, nominees were asked to submit a narrative on their businesses, speaking to specific criteria, including company management, community service, economic stability, ethics and integrity, growth of company, new jobs created for the community, and upward mobility for employees. The narratives were reviewed by a cross section of business professionals who then scored each nominee narrative according to the criteria, which determined the top three businesses in each category. The categorical finalists are as follows: