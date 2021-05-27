Around the Farm 5/26/21: Don’t Balk at Logan Allen’s Start

Logan Allen (Lake County, SP): 6 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 0 R – The Captains had an incredibly hard to fathom loss last night when a runner started on second in extra innings, went to second on a fly ball out then scored on a balk, but Allen put them in fantastic position for the win early on. He allowed a walk in the first, but quickly used a double play to get out of the inning. He gave up another runner with a single in the second and a double in the fourth, but was otherwise perfect. While the Captains couldn’t score to back up his effort, that should take nothing away from one of the Indians top new starting pitchers. To begin his career, Allen now has allowed two runs (both earned) over 21.2 innings across four starts. He has struck out 27 and walked 4 for a bunch of insane ratios you should feel free to compute yourself.