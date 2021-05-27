Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, TX

Parks and Recreation is ready for an event-filled summer!

Posted by 
Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dy02M_0aDZsPNw00

The City of Abilene Parks and Recreation department is excited to invite residents to take part in a full line-up of family-friendly fun and activities throughout the 2021 summer season!

Below you’ll find a brief listing of what is in store and available this summer. For more information, sign ups, and ticketing, go to www.myabileneparksandrec.com or call (325) 676-6217.

  • Abilene Outdoor Adventures: June 5 at Cal Young Park, 9-3 p.m. A free day full of fishing, wildlife identification, kayak demonstrations, archery, and much more.
  • Movies in the Park: Friday, June 11 - Shrek at Rose Park. Friday, July 16 - Coco at Sears Park. Movies begin at sunset. Free family event.
  • Mother & Son Dance: June 24 at Abilene Convention Center. Tickets $12 each, must be purchased prior to event. Open to moms/mother figures and sons 3-13 years of age.
  • Dive-in Movies at Adventure Cove: June 25 - Greatest Showman, July 23 - Elf, August 13 - The Peanuts Movie. Admission $4 per person, available at the gate. Movies start at sunset.
  • Champion’s Day at Adventure Cove: August 7, 9-11 a.m. Individuals with disabilities can enter the water park for free, up to 4 family members can enter at reduced rate of $4 each.

Don’t forget, the City of Abilene’s five splash pads are now open and running at Grover Nelson, Sears, Scarborough, Stevenson, and Red Bud Parks. Hours are sunrise to sunset.

Adventure Cove aquatic center will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 29, located at 2742 South 9th Street. For the latest information on hours and admission prices, call (325) 676-6484, visit www.myabileneparksandrec.com, or follow Adventure Cove’s Facebook Page.

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

30
Followers
137
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cove, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Dance#Outdoor Recreation#City Parks#Outdoor Adventure#Outdoor Movies#Coco#Abilene Convention Center#Facebook Page#Free Family Event#Rose Park#Adventure Cove#Fun#Kayak Demonstrations#Sears Park#Shrek#Admission Prices#Sunrise#Dive In Movies#Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Abilene, Texas

Abilene Outdoor Adventures Canceled

Due to the amount of rain we have received these past few days and the prediction of more rain to come, we're unable to host Abilene Outdoor Adventures this Saturday at Cal Young Park. We are sad that we can't make it happen this weekend, but it's out of our hands when it comes to the weather. Stay dry, everyone!
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Abilene, Texas

New Library Service: Book Club in a Box!

Janet Bailey, Technical Services & Interim Information Services Manager, has created a new service that makes its debut today, June 1, on the start of the Summer Reading Clubs at your library. This new service is titles "Book Club in a Box," that's designed with local book club groups in mind. If that's you, and you're looking for your group's next read, Bailey has curated eight (8) sets of titles where you can come and check out a set that contains 7-8 books and discussion questions. Then you can pass out the copies of the books to members of your group immediately, and be ready to host a great book club meeting.
MoviesPosted by
Abilene, Texas

Summer Movies

This summer we will be showcasing five different movies, some in our parks and some at Adventure Cove! For our movies in the park, we'll be showing a movie in June and a movie in July. On June 11, we'll be showing the movie Shrek (PG) at Rose Park, and on July 16 we'll be showing Coco (PG) at Sears Park. This is a free family event, and all the movies will start at sunset, which will be around 9pm.
Texas StatePosted by
Abilene, Texas

West Texas Library Systems Ramping Up for Summer Programming (Video)

Alyssa Crow was on hand to speak with MyFoxZone on the Summer Reading Clubs at your library. This is a special time of the year where the library comes to life with programming and we encourage the entire community to come out and participate, especially after the a slower summer last year due to the rise of COVID. We've got so many great programs lined up for all ages including Stories in the Garden, Art in the Park, Read to a Dog Day, Open Mic Nights, Zoo Lady Visits, Crafting Sessions for Ages, and so much more...there's truly something for everyone this summer.
MusicPosted by
Abilene, Texas

Little River Band Coming to the Abilene Convention Center

Creative Eventz presents Little River Band. Friday, July 23rd at the Abilene Convention Center. They will be performing their classic hits - Cool Change, Happy Anniversary, Lonesome Loser, Lady, The Night Owls, Reminiscing, Help Is On Its Way, Take It Easy On Me, Man On Your Mind, The Other Guy and It's A Long Way There.
PoliticsPosted by
Abilene, Texas

Sign up for Convention Center Calendar Alerts

Keep up to date with the Convention Center's events, shows, and concerts by signing up for event alerts!. Visit abilenetx.gov/accevents to view the events calendar. To sign up for alerts, simply click "Notify Me" to view all city calendars, highlights, and news releases that offer subscriptions. Be sure to select the Convention Center Calendar, and you will be added to our email list!
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Abilene, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Abilene to Host Texas Parks & Wildlife Extravaganza Day

ABILENE, TX – Mark your calendars and gear up for Saturday, June 5 to participate in Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021 at Cal Young Park in Abilene. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is teaming up with the City of Abilene to host the free event that is open to participants of all ages. Since June 5 is Free Fishing Day in Texas, anyone can fish even if they don’t have a fishing license.
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

The 17th Annual Region 14’s Autism Extravaganza is June 8th

It's starting to feel like we're getting back to some sort of normalcy, after the past year where many things were canceled in and around the Abilene area due to the pandemic. I'm excited to share with you that the Region 14 Education Service Center's (ESC's) 17th Annual Autism Extravaganza is returning to Abilene on Tuesday, June 8th.
Abilene, TXktxs.com

Abilene Zoo welcomes female giant anteater

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo has a new resident. A female giant anteater from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island has been matched with the Abilene Zoo's male giant anteater, Beni. It's part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. The nearly two-year-old giant...