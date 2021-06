We celebrate the life of Saint Melania today, a Desert Mother with a heart specifically inclined toward giving away the incredible wealth she possessed. It can be difficult, in the current day, to think about our relationship with wealth, in large part because we have chosen to understand it as less concrete. Often, spiritual conversations about money begin from the posture of assuming we all have it and then defending why we should be able to keep some of it, thus acknowledging that our having it must need to be held onto in order for us to keep the ears of the church listening.