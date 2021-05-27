newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Space reservations accepted for Sears Island Treasures, Trash, Crafts, Bake Sale in July

penbaypilot.com
 4 days ago

SEARS ISLAND — Save the date for a Treasures, Trash, Crafts and Bake Sale on the Sears Island causeway on July 24, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Vendor space is available for $15, paid in advance. Each spot will be 15 feet wide, with 6 feet between spaces. Vendors must bring their own table, and will be responsible for cleaning their own area and removing any unsold merchandise. No pet or gun sales will be permitted.

www.penbaypilot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Cards#Holiday Sales#Yard Sales#Pet#Sears Island Treasures#Sears Island#Save#Crafts#Vendors#Vendor Fees#Pet#Spaces#Cleaning#Friends#Maps#Rain#July#Gun Sales#Educational Programming#Contact Bill Kulbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Home & GardenELLE DECOR

30+ Brilliant Trash-to-Treasure Crafts to Put Your Creativity to the Test

Sifting through your local thrift shop or yard sale to find that one gem to add character to your space is never easy, but making the effort can pay off in a major way. As long as you're willing to be open-minded and exercise your creativity, just about any item can be completely transformed into a conversation starter. And the best part is that it doesn't have to blow your budget.
East Windsor, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Baking Crafting & Creating in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — It was a sweet way to end the year of 2019, that’s when Mercedes Delano opened Bake Craft & Create L.L.C., a place for kids and adults alike, to learn to craft all things dessert!. As a lifelong baker, Delano said it was a leap of...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Lou Plans Another Epic Bake Sale

Her next bake sale and open-air market on the lawn at lou will be on Sunday, June 13, from 10 a.m. until they sell out of goods. The beneficiary of her largesse will be ACLU Tennessee, with funds specifically earmarked for their efforts to help fight anti-trans legislation in the state. For the “LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights” event, Weger has invited a really impressive roster of chefs and vendors to participate.
Pet ServicesAPG of Wisconsin

Cat Rescue and Adoption Center accepting items for sale

The Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is seeking items for its annual benefit sale June 10-12 that has been moved to the former Hallmark store at the Cedar Mall. The center is an all-volunteer organization that last year found homes for 307 abandoned and feral cats. No clothing, shoes or large appliances accepted. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds go toward a roof for the center.
Roxbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Roxbury Congregational Church to Hold Annual Rummage/Bake Sale

ROXBURY — The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its annual Rummage/Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the church, 24 Church St. Masks are required, social distancing requested and the number of folks inside at one time will be monitored. The sale offers gently used clothing, household items of all kinds, some small furniture and whatever else appears. Baked goods from the congregation’s excellent bakers will also be for sale. Coffee will be free all day.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

The Sidewalk Sale is BACK July 8-10

Information from the West Seattle Junction Association. Leaning into the roots of Summer Fest, we’re going back to the deep West Seattle beginnings as the foundation of this year’s festival. The old guard West Seattleites will remember merchants merrily filling tables loaded down with deep discounts and one-of-a-kind treasures on tables lining the streets.
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Second Church of Plymouth to host annual Plant, Bake Sale,

PLYMOUTH — Second Church of Plymouth will host its annual Plant and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at 518 State Road. Shoppers can find herbs, vegetables, perennials, annuals and baked goodies. For more information, call 508-224-7220 or find the Church on Facebook.
Highlands, NCMountain Xpress

Southern Highland Craft Guild’s Summer Edition goes online, July 15-18

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host their Summer Edition Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands online July 15-18, 2021. This four-day online event will feature a directory of 50 exhibitors of fine craft, both traditional and contemporary. Visitors to the site will have the opportunity to explore works of clay, fiber, glass, leather, metal, paper, wood, jewelry, and more through the virtual “booths” of participating members. Visitors can shop directly from artists, watch videos of craft demonstrations, interact with artists in their studios through live streams, and participate in a raffle drawing. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Guild’s education department.
Alabaster, ALShelby Reporter

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

ALABASTER – Residents came out looking for deals and unique finds at Alabaster’s annual Trash to Treasures communitywide yard sale on May 15. The city hosts this event each year as a way to let locals set up tables to either do some late spring cleaning, or to get steal prices on rare and collectible items, according to Parks and Recreation Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley.
Kearneysville, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Garden Club hosts plant, bake sale

KEARNEYSVILLE — The Tuscawilla-Locust Hills Garden Club will hold its annual Plant and Bake Sale on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Tuscawilla Hills soccer field. The soccer field is located on Tuscawilla Drive which is on the route 51 entrance into the Tuscawilla Hills development. The rain date is June 12.
Madison, CTzip06.com

Calling All Tag Sale Treasure Hunters

The First Congregational Church of Madison will host a tag sales from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29. (Photo courtesy of the First Congregational Church ) The First Congregational Church of Madison, 29 Meetinghouse Lane, will host an Estate/Tag Sale, with contributions from many families, on the church lawn on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Gardeninggardenrant.com

A Gardener’s Yard Sale: Treasure Trove or Trash Dump?

Last weekend a friend and I happened upon a neighborhood yard sale filled with all the stuff my kids will be flogging when my husband and I permanently exit stage left. My eye was caught by an array of good garden tools lined up against a wall – so we paused our plans, stopped the car and nosed around. A few minutes later we were in long conversation with the daughter of the couple who had recently died within a year of one another; and twenty minutes later, our hearts felt full.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

A New Safe Space for Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts

The Crafter’s Library, located at 9 East Figueroa Street, is the newest resident of downtown’s La Arcada shopping mall, taking over the former location of Peanuts Maternity & Kids. It’s a large space with windows all around and dedicated crafting areas. “I can’t overstate how much I want this to become a community space,” said owner Andrew Rawls. “It’s big; it’s bright; it’s unique.”
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Angola by the Bay’s Sea Gals to host craft show July 17

Angola by the Bay’s Sea Gals, a women’s club, will host its 46th annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 17, in the wooded area adjacent to the clubhouse. The event will be held rain or shine. More than 60 vendors are already registered to participate,...