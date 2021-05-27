Space reservations accepted for Sears Island Treasures, Trash, Crafts, Bake Sale in July

Last weekend a friend and I happened upon a neighborhood yard sale filled with all the stuff my kids will be flogging when my husband and I permanently exit stage left. My eye was caught by an array of good garden tools lined up against a wall – so we paused our plans, stopped the car and nosed around. A few minutes later we were in long conversation with the daughter of the couple who had recently died within a year of one another; and twenty minutes later, our hearts felt full.