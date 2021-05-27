Space reservations accepted for Sears Island Treasures, Trash, Crafts, Bake Sale in July
SEARS ISLAND — Save the date for a Treasures, Trash, Crafts and Bake Sale on the Sears Island causeway on July 24, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Vendor space is available for $15, paid in advance. Each spot will be 15 feet wide, with 6 feet between spaces. Vendors must bring their own table, and will be responsible for cleaning their own area and removing any unsold merchandise. No pet or gun sales will be permitted.www.penbaypilot.com