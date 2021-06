May’s Teacher of the Month is none other than Benavides Heights Elementary School’s, Mrs. Nelly Cantu. Mrs. Cantu always seeks the best practices and innovative ways to reach her students and as the Life Skills teacher for Benavides, Mrs. Cantu always reaches for the stars for her students. She has even received the Education Foundation Grant on two occasions in her pursuit for the best for her Bulldogs! She does not focus on student limitations, but rather on their strengths and endless possibilities. During her 10 years at Benavides, she has encouraged students to reach their maximum potential by setting high, yet attainable goals.