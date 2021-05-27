FaceTec and Scytales combine mobile ID checks, biometrics and liveness

Aratek’s A800 dual fingerprint scanner and A800-M sensor module have been launched to bring feature-rich FAP45 biometrics to a wide variety of applications. The A800 line is feature-rich with an ultra-compact form factor, which the company says is the most compact among FBI Appendix F-certified FAP45 devices for two-finger flats and single finger flat and rolled fingerprint acquisition. The scanner and module are also protected from dust and water with an IP65 rating for use in challenging environments. The A800 and A800-M also use AES-256 encryption to provide robust security while the data is in transit, and live finger detection (LFD) to prevent spoof attacks.