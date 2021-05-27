Cancel
FaceTec and Scytales combine mobile ID checks, biometrics and liveness

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScytáles and FaceTec have entered a partnership to collaborate on mobile biometric digital ID verification via facial authentication. Under the new strategic collaboration, Scytáles’ ISO 18013-5-compliant mobile ID verification technology will be integrated within new applications featuring FaceTec’s face biometrics and anti-spoofing capabilities. Scytáles verifies users’ identity through scanning their...

www.biometricupdate.com
