Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Offers More Insights into the Genetics of Depression

By 23andMe
23andme.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive new genome-wide association study led by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is shedding new light on the genetic underpinnings of major depression. More than 16 million Americans are affected by depression each year, and nearly 6 million Americans suffer from bipolar, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, current treatment options do not always work for people living with these conditions, and researchers hope that new insights into the genetics of the condition could help in both diagnosing and treating it.

blog.23andme.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#23andme#Health Researchers#Genetic Data#Research Data#Research Scientists#Americans#Veterans#Nature Neuroscience#Biobank#Ucsd#University Of California#Major Depression#Researchers Point#Brain Development#Gwas Studies#Treatment#Polygenic Risk Scores#Neurotrophic Factors#Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Roots of major depression revealed in all its genetic complexity

A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led by the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic risk factors revealed by largest genome study of depression to date

In the largest genetic analysis of depression to date, Veterans Affairs researchers identified many new gene variants that increase the risk for depression. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of depression and could lead to better drug treatments. The study involved genetic data on more than...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Massive Gene Study Probes Origins of Depression

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers who pinpointed 178 gene variants linked to major depression say their findings could improve diagnosis and treatment of a disorder that affects 1 in 5 people. The study draws on a huge database, analyzing the genetic and health records of 1.2 million...
HealthGenomeWeb

Large-Scale Depression Genetic Study Uncovers Additional Risk Loci, Ties to Potential Drugs

NEW YORK — Through a genome-wide association study of more than a million individuals, researchers have identified dozens of additional genetic loci linked to depression. Depression affects about one of every five people at some point in their life, and recent studies have begun to tease out the genetic underpinnings of the condition. To identify additional genetic loci associated with depression, a team led by researchers at Yale University conducted a GWAS using data from the Million Veteran Program, a project aimed at uncovering genes related to health and disease using data from US veterans.
Mental Healthpsychcongress.com

Inflammation Connected to Risk of Major Depressive Disorder

There is a direct connection between inflammation and depression independent of genetic, health, and psychosocial factors, according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. In this case-controlled study, levels of C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation, along with genetic and phenotypic data from the UK Biobank...
Mental Healthnachicago.com

Consider Depression Treatment to Fight Ulcers

Research from the University of Queensland, in Australia, has found that peptic ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, along with other gut disorders, are linked to depression. The researchers analyzed health data from more than 450,000 people and found eight genetic variants that predispose people to peptic ulcers and other gut diseases, often with depression as a comorbidity. Lead author Yeda Wu says the research supports a holistic approach to identifying and caring for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, noting, “As a medical student, I noticed how some patients’ gastrointestinal symptoms improved after psychotherapy or psychiatry treatment.”
Mental HealthScience Friday

Research Reveals 178 Genes Are Associated With Depression

If you have a family member that suffers from depression, chances are you may have more than one. Doctors often say “depression runs in families,” but scientists really had no good idea how—until a major analysis of the genomes of 200,000 military veterans uncovered the 178 genes that influence your risk of major depression.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Genetic Risk Factors IDed for Depression Can Boost Drug Therapies

- Using genomic data, researchers identified genetic risk factors for depression, according to a study published in Nature Neuroscience. The results show potential for identifying new drug therapies and utilizing existing drugs that target the same genes. The study drew from patient data from over 300,000 Veterans in the Million...
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Researcher will study how stress contributes to clinical depression

A researcher at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine has secured a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study how certain brain cells respond to chronic stress. The project is estimated to receive $1.6 million over five years and could help to identify breakthrough treatments for clinical depression, which affects more than 260 million people worldwide.
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Study of 1.2 Million People Explores Genetic Risk for Depression

A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led by the...
Mental HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Large study finds key link between depression and inflammation

Depression and inflammation are tightly linked, according to a large new study involving data on more than 86,000 people. The research comes from King’s College London, which found that even after accounting for other factors that may fuel inflammation, the link between it and the mental health disorder remained. The...
Mental Healthantigojournal.com

Rising trend in depression and anxiety calls for more depression screening

MONONA – With headlines such as "Depression triples in USA adults amid COVID-19 stressors," "Mental health needs rise with pandemic" or "Students in great need of mental health support," health care providers are identifying the rising trend in individuals suffering from depression and anxiety. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Study: Cystic fibrosis center prioritized screening for depression and anxiety

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Cystic fibrosis is a genetic, progressive disease that causes persistent lung infections and impacts the most basic physical processes. While recent breakthroughs have significantly extended the lifespan of patients with CF, the disease presents patients and their caregivers with significant, lifelong daily challenges. The primary purpose of...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Can a magnet treat depression?

The rates of depression in the U.S. have tripled over the last year, with over 25 percent of adults expressing symptoms of depression. While depression was always a leading cause of mental illness and disability, it has become a worsening problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. An increasing number of people are suffering from the symptoms of sadness, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, and impairments in sleep, appetite, energy, and concentration.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

Postpartum Depression: Can You Have It More Than Once?

May is Maternal Mental Health Month, so HuffPost Parenting and Wellness are shining a light on postpartum well-being. From how new moms handle those early days as parents while struggling with their own mental health to how to be there for friends and family, we’ve created a space for moms and their loved ones to feel seen and heard in those first trying months of parenthood. See the full series here.
Mental HealthNews-Herald.com

Ask Dr. Roach: Treatment for depression effective

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn't treated?. Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.