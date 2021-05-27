Study Offers More Insights into the Genetics of Depression

A massive new genome-wide association study led by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is shedding new light on the genetic underpinnings of major depression. More than 16 million Americans are affected by depression each year, and nearly 6 million Americans suffer from bipolar, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, current treatment options do not always work for people living with these conditions, and researchers hope that new insights into the genetics of the condition could help in both diagnosing and treating it.