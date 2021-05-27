Stantec to provide design services for three healthcare projects in Canada
Leading global design firm Stantec is making impact on the health care system across Canada, having recently been awarded three significant healthcare projects. The company will provide design services for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in British Columbia, Prince Albert Victoria Hospital in northern Saskatchewan, and Weeneebayko Area Health Authority in northern Ontario. These projects include inpatient and emergency care, helping to expand access to vital services to better meet the health needs of their respective communities.archinect.com