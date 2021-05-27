Cancel
Stantec to provide design services for three healthcare projects in Canada

By Susan Bender
Archinect
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading global design firm Stantec is making impact on the health care system across Canada, having recently been awarded three significant healthcare projects. The company will provide design services for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in British Columbia, Prince Albert Victoria Hospital in northern Saskatchewan, and Weeneebayko Area Health Authority in northern Ontario. These projects include inpatient and emergency care, helping to expand access to vital services to better meet the health needs of their respective communities.

Government Of Canada Awards Facility Management Services Contract For Canadian High Arctic Research Station, Providing Opportunities For Inuit Businesses

CAMBRIDGE BAY, NU, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, where research and science programs will be conducted for decades to come, and to ensuring economic development of Inuit in Nunavut through procurement opportunities.
Small BusinessBusiness Insider

EY Canada and Easly Announce Collaboration to Provide Canada's Innovators Best-In-Class Filing and Financing Services for Investment Tax Credits and Grants

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EY Canada and Easly (www.fundeasly.com) are working together to provide innovative Canadian companies with a comprehensive solution to optimize applications for the Federal government's Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) and other investment tax credit (ITC) and grant programs. Companies that look to EY Canada to accurately and efficiently claim SR&ED and other ITCs and grants will now have on-demand access to non-dilutive financing from Easly, which allows swift and strategic investment in their growth.
SocietyBusiness Insider

Canada Provides More Rental Housing for Families in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Tecumseh will now have more stable rental housing options. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development...
Industrymarinelink.com

Sanmar to Build Five Tugs for LNG Canada Project

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards announced it has inked a deal with HaiSea Marine for the build and delivery of three liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled escort tugs and two battery-electric harbor tugs which will provide ship-assist and escort towing services to LNG carriers calling at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, B.C., on Canada's west coast.
Career Development & Adviceforrester.com

Service Design ROI And Operating Model

The service design framework relies on five simple principles. Those principles guide practitioners along the service design process. But it is common to see teams applying the principles and following a service design process without necessarily labeling their practice as service design. More Design Teams Are Using Service Blueprints. Service...
Businessfurninfo.com

Nourison Hospitality Appoints New Director of Project & Design Services

Nourison recently announced the appointment of Matt Key as Director of Project & Design Services for its Hospitality business segment. Key will be based in the company’s Calhoun Georgia Design Studio and will have responsibility for internal project management and design teams in both the U.S. and India. He will oversee implementation of new tools and protocols aimed at “best in class” client service levels.
Interior Designfacilityexecutive.com

Starnet Commercial Flooring Announces Healthcare Design Awards

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, has revealed the first of several Starnet Design Awards winners of 2021. Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the membership in partnership with the architects, designers, and Starnet aligned manufacturing partners.
Government Of Canada Invests In Projects To Improve Access To Services For Persons With Disabilities In The Windsor Region

WINDSOR, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on persons with disabilities and has shed light on the number of Canadians that continue to face barriers to full inclusion in their communities and workplaces. One of the many ways the Government of Canada is taking action to break down those barriers is through funding programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).
ImmigrationBloomberg

Canada Is Desperate for Service Workers as Provinces Reopen

As Canada’s restaurants and hotels begin to fully reopen after months of lockdown, they will almost surely struggle to find replacements for the workers who left the industry during Covid. But they may have an advantage over their U.S. counterparts who have been struggling with labor shortages: a federal wage-subsidy...
Veem Expands No-Fee Domestic Payment Services to Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veem, a leading provider of online payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its no-fees domestic payment services to Canada, including Québec. Named Veem Local Canada, the tool includes Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT), giving Canadian business owners a new, easy-to-use tool for payment options.
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

CPL Completes Successful Virtual Health Canada Audit

Contract Pharmaceuticals Limited Canada (CPL), a Health Canada and US FDA inspected manufacturer of liquid and semi-solid prescription and regulated OTC products, has successfully completed a virtual cGMP audit of its manufacturing facility by Health Canada. Since the onset of the global pandemic, CPL has focused on keeping our employees...
Hockeycaelusgreenroom.com

Pucks for PPE: Project Northern Lights and RESOLVE Canada Announce New NHL and CDC Foundation-Supported Initiative to Provide PPE to 7 NHL Cities

“Pucks for PPE” is a new initiative to provide PPE to marginalized populations in seven Canadian cities. June 3, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Project Northern Lights (PNL) and RESOLVE Canada are excited to announce our most recent collaboration: Pucks for PPE. Funded by the CDC Foundation and the National Hockey League (NHL), Pucks for PPE is a project that aims to deliver protective equipment and other supplies to a range of marginalized populations in each Canadian city with an NHL team.
PoliticsBusiness Insider

Canada Supports Rapid Housing Project in Toronto

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for regions across the country, including right here in Toronto. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families,...
The National Research Council Of Canada And The University Of British Columbia Launch New Collaboration Centre For Clean Energy Transition

Collaboration to develop and integrate affordable clean energy conversion processes and devices as alternatives to fossil fuels. VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) are pleased to announce their new Collaboration Centre for Clean Energy Transition.
Economyresourceworld.com

Canada Nickel releases positive PEA for Ontario project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. [CNC-TSXV] on Monday May 25 said a PEA confirmed robust economics for its 100%-owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project in the Timmins-Cochrane area, northern Ontario. The announcement comes after Canada Nickel recently entered a non-binding MOU with Glencore Canada Corp. to examine the potential use of Glencore’s...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.