Less than 40% of the Population has been Vaccinated. Thanks to vaccinations, COVID-19 numbers are finally going in the right direction. Adult cases and deaths are declining. However, children’s cases have been increasing nationwide and children are getting sicker from the virus, but not being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 in greater numbers. That’s why it is extremely important for parents to get their 12-17 year-old children vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Twelve to 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be vaccinated or bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms are at vacstrac.hctx.net.