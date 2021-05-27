newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Fried green tomatoes: a Southern favorite

By Gene Fox
thewashingtondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had the pleasure of hosting my folks, who live in Pennsylvania, over the course of the weekend. We had a wonderful visit. The mosquitoes were even resting peacefully this year out by the water. My folks got in on Friday and to start the weekend off the right way, we took them to Fish Hooks for a nice family meal. We were looking through the menu and talking about what we were all going to order but I was starving so I started us off with an appetizer of Fried Green Tomatoes with an extra side of ranch dressing. They were fantastic. Perfectly fried, with a crunchy crust and that amazing tangy tomato inside. My momma was really excited saying she hadn’t had them in quite a long time.

www.thewashingtondailynews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Green Tomatoes#Fry#Food Drink#Fried Fish#Fried Eggs#Appetizer#Southern#Tangy Taste#Slices#Spoon River#Buttermilk#Happy Gardening#Acidity#Friends#Horticulture#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Top 10 Cold Pasta Salad Recipes

Serve these top-rated cold pasta salad recipes at summer cookouts and parties. Each is peppered with satisfying ingredients like bacon, veggies, olives and more. My friend Peggy brought this cold pasta salad to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota.
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Freeze-Dried Fruit Adds Huge Fruit Flavor No Matter the Season

When I crave the zing and zest of summer desserts but don’t have access to fresh fruit, I turn to the freeze-dried versions. These weightless dehydrated fruit pieces span all seasonal produce, from dragon fruit to raspberry, and pack a super-concentrated, all-natural flavor without introducing additional moisture. My mom understood...
Recipestasty.co

Tomato Shorba

In a large saucepan, roast the spices (peppercorns, coriander seeds , cumin , cinnamon sticks , cloves , cardamom pods) in oil until slightly golden brown and aromatic . To the saucepan, add ginger and garlic until the raw smell goes off for 3-4 min on medium heat. To this, add onions and carrots. Saute until onions turn translucent.
Recipeszestandthecity.com

Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Hummus

This Sun-dried Tomato & Basil Hummus is full of flavour and is perfect to take to potlucks, as an entree or make-ahead as part of your meal prep and enjoy with celery or carrot sticks or on toast!. It is packed in protein, both insoluble and soluble fibre and lycopene...
Recipesaymag.com

Recipe Monday: Cherry Cheesecake Dump Cake

Well, we are about to make your Monday awesome. With a four-ingredient recipe that combines all the things you love. Ready? Let’s go. 1 box- 15.25 ounces Betty Crocker French Vanilla Cake Mix. 2-21 oz. cans of cherry pie filling. 8 ounces Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese. 1/2 cup butter (one...
Recipescontentednesscooking.com

Loaded Fries

These Loaded Fries are made with black beans, vegan gyros, salsa, avocados and simply amazing. So good fresh from the oven that even pickiest eaters can’t wait for another plate or two. I tell you these Loaded Fries might be different from other fries that you know. But I can...
goodhousekeeping.com

How To Make Coleslaw for Summer Picnics and Backyard Parties

Learn how to master this easy coleslaw dressing and you can make the ultimate BBQ side dish with any crunchy veggies. Sure, purple cabbage and carrots are traditional, but you can mix it up with kale, cucumber, even jicama! Coleslaw is the perfect pairing to any grilling recipe or topping for a burger recipe, and we’ll show you how to make coleslaw to go with whatever you’ve got. It all starts with the best creamy dressing to tie everything together.
Recipespeacefuldumpling.com

Pan-Fried Crispy Tofu with Tomato (Vegan Chinese Tomato and "Egg")

Pan-Fried Crispy Tofu with Tomato (Vegan Chinese Tomato and “Egg”) 1. Slice the tofu block in half, then into rectangular slices. 2. Heat the olive oil in a wok or pan. Fry the tofu over medium high heat for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Usually tomato and “egg” is served scrambled and soft, but I wanted to create this variation because crispy tofu is simply amazing.
Recipesfloatingkitchen.net

Spring Pistou Panzanella Salad with Asparagus, Potatoes and White Beans

My asparagus consumption has hit an all-time high this Spring. Mainly because of a panzanella salad recipe that I discovered while rummaging through the Smitten Kitchen archives. I never shy away from a Big F*cking Salad. And this one had both asparagus and white beans (my favorite bean!) in the ingredient list, so it immediately caught my attention.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Brown Butter Tomatoes

A light supper never tasted so good. Tomatoes in season are one of life’s special pleasures. But, when we first heard about brown butter tomatoes we were skeptical that they could be center of attention at the table. Don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you: it’s every bit the star of the show. For a quick meal you’d only need a side (or two if you have really hungry people at the table) to make this a home run meal.
AgricultureDodge City Daily Globe

Outdoors: Tried and True Tomato Tips

Outside today, the Baltimore Orioles are slurping my grape jelly so fast I may have to get a part-time job to keep them supplied. Our local House Wrens are checking out an old teapot Joyce hung from the deck roof, but evidently haven’t yet decide to relocate there. And the...
Recipescookingandcooking.com

Baked Brie With Pesto And Sundried Tomatoes

If you are looking for a delicious and simple appetizer that only takes minutes to make, this Baked Brie with Pesto and Sundried Tomatoes is for you!. A molten wheel of brie cheese, topped with sundried tomatoes and pesto, and garnished with chopped chives and balsamic glaze. The perfect appetizer for holiday get together!
Recipeslouisianacookin.com

Creole Tomato Gazpacho

Roasted Creole tomatoes, bell pepper, and jalapeños add incredible flavor to this chilled soup. On a rimmed baking sheet, place bread cubes. Bake until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Leave oven on. Cut ¼ inch from stem end of tomatoes. Place tomatoes, cut side down, on...
Food & DrinksSantafe New Mexican.com

A guide to sautéing and frying

It’s easy to talk about cooking as a monolithic concept, but there’s so much more nuance to it. You may use one method in a recipe, or multiple. You could have one completely mastered and be terrified of another (hello, me not that long ago, afraid of frying). I like...
Recipeslouisianacookin.com

Creole Tomato and Crab Linguine

Sweet crabmeat and juicy Creole tomatoes make a delicious pair in this easy pasta dish. Cook pasta according to package directions, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. In a large skillet, melt butter with oil over medium heat. Add fennel; cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add chopped tomatoes, lemon zest and juice, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper; cook until tomatoes begin to fall apart, 4 to 5 minutes. Add reserved 1 cup cooking liquid and cheese; cook until thickened. Add pasta and parsley, tossing to coat. Fold in crab.
RecipesClean Eating

Smoky Tomato Dip & Halloumi Jarcuterie

5 oz halloumi cheese, cut into ¾-inch cubes (NOTE: You can grill or pan sear the halloumi if you like, but it’s not necessary.) In a medium skillet on medium-high, heat oil. Add shallots and cook for 3 minutes, until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add paprika, salt, cumin and pepper flakes; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is thickened, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
Food & Drinkscadryskitchen.com

Vegan jalapeño poppers: Fried, air fried, or baked

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please see my Privacy Policy for more details. Vegan jalapeño poppers are made by stuffing non-dairy cream cheese into peppers and breading them. Fry them in a pan, in the air fryer, or bake in the oven. They are a guaranteed crowd pleaser at parties and get-togethers.
Food & Drinkstasteofhome.com

What Is Fry Bread?

When I lived in Oregon, I often drove from Bend to Portland. About an hour into the drive, I’d pass through the Warm Springs Reservation along the Deschutes River. It was almost impossible to drive through town without seeing hand-written signs on the side of the road advertising Native American fry bread.
Recipesthemediterraneandish.com

Pesto Eggs Recipe with Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Pesto eggs are a delicious breakfast trend worth trying! In this recipe sunny-side-up eggs are gently fried in basil pesto and stacked with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes make the perfect breakfast toast! Ditch the bread for a lower-carb option. More tasty variations below!. I am usually pretty late to anything...
RecipesNBC Connecticut

Stir Fried Vegetables

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for stir fried vegetables. 3 small to medium zucchini cut into half moons about 4 cups. 1 tablespoon corn starch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water to make a slurry. 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro. 1 teaspoon sugar. A couple grinds of black pepper.