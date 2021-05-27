Fried green tomatoes: a Southern favorite

I had the pleasure of hosting my folks, who live in Pennsylvania, over the course of the weekend. We had a wonderful visit. The mosquitoes were even resting peacefully this year out by the water. My folks got in on Friday and to start the weekend off the right way, we took them to Fish Hooks for a nice family meal. We were looking through the menu and talking about what we were all going to order but I was starving so I started us off with an appetizer of Fried Green Tomatoes with an extra side of ranch dressing. They were fantastic. Perfectly fried, with a crunchy crust and that amazing tangy tomato inside. My momma was really excited saying she hadn’t had them in quite a long time.