LSU baseball hero and Olympic medalist Warren Morris to speak at LSHOF museum Saturday

Twenty-five years ago, Warren Morris hit a home run to win the College World Series for the LSU Tigers. Then he hit the world stage, as a member of Team USA in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Morris, an Alexandria native and resident, will share memories of both experiences Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. Admission is free to hear Morris field questions about his baseball career, which carried him to the major leagues, and his perspective on the Olympics.