Daniel Jones Has Some Blunt Advice For Zach Wilson

The 2020 New York Giants season was a proverbial roller-coaster. A new head coach, Joe Judge, trying to find his way, with a second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled with turnover issues and injuries throughout the year. It ultimately led to a 6-10 record and a second-place finish in the NFC East. The leading receiver for the Giants was Darius Slayton, who totaled just 50 catches on 96 targets for 751 receiving yards. The top rusher was poised to be Saquon Barkley before a torn ACL in week two of the regular season put a screeching halt to his year, which led to Wayne Gallman being the top running back contributor for the Giants with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.