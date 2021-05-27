newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Daniel Jones Has Some Blunt Advice For Zach Wilson

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of expectations that come with being a first-round pick in the NFL. Those expectations are even greater for prospects that end up in huge markets like New York. In April, the New York Jets used the No. 2 overall pick on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. While...

thespun.com
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
142K+
Followers
29K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Byu#New York Giants#Nj#Jordanraanan#Panthers#New York Jets#Advice#Tough Questions#Prospects#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBig Blue View

Who Won the Giants-Bears Trade?

First, the answer: We may not know for 3-4 years. With that having been said, it's interesting to think about possible outcomes. I was motivated to do this by Nick Falato, who in a series of tweets today evaluates the trade compared to similar trades over the last few years, using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart:
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Veteran Draft Winners: Big-Time Talent Added for Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold & Matt Ryan

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. Let's start with the positives and the players whose fantasy football appeal has experienced an increase as a result of the NFL draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 5/6: Rookie minicamp, Daniel Jones, Aaron Robinson, more headlines

The Giants are reported to be holding their rookies in minicamp between May 14th-17th. Given all the moves made during the offseason/draft, all eyes on the Giants will be focused on third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. Kyle Brant of GMFB believes Jones will live up to the lofty expectations of this upcoming season .
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Rudolph bringing much-needed dependability to the offense

The New York Giants went into this offseason with a clear mission: upgrade the playmakers around quarterback Daniel Jones. New York was successful. They added two new primary wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. They also added quality depth at the receiver position with John Ross III. But another underrated move that the Giants made was adding a dependable, consistent tight end to the roster in Kyle Rudolph.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Draft Grades For 32 Teams

Welcome to another week of NFLTR Review! In this issue:. The first casualty of the NFLPA’s curious crusade against OTA’s. All picks for every team located here at our 2021 NFL Draft Pick Signings Tracker. Bengals. Pick I loved: First-round WR Ja’Marr Chase. Pick I didn’t: Fifth-round K Evan McPherson.
NFLUSA Today

9 reasons why a Giants trade for Aaron Rodgers won't happen

It’s astonishing how quickly unfounded internet rumors can spiral out of control, and we’ve seen just that in recent days as it relates to the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As conflict between Rodgers and the Packers builds, speculation arose on social media that maybe...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants now boast one of NFL’s most improved receiving corps

The NY Giants’ receiving corps went from one of the league’s most inconsistent to arguably among the NFL’s most talented this offseason. The NY Giants said it in words, and more importantly in their repeated actions this offseason; improving the supporting cast of weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones was the top organizational priority.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: New York Giants

The 2020 New York Giants season was a proverbial roller-coaster. A new head coach, Joe Judge, trying to find his way, with a second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled with turnover issues and injuries throughout the year. It ultimately led to a 6-10 record and a second-place finish in the NFC East. The leading receiver for the Giants was Darius Slayton, who totaled just 50 catches on 96 targets for 751 receiving yards. The top rusher was poised to be Saquon Barkley before a torn ACL in week two of the regular season put a screeching halt to his year, which led to Wayne Gallman being the top running back contributor for the Giants with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson “doing something new” in choosing to wear No. 2

Zach Wilson wore No. 11 and No. 1 during his college career at BYU. He will wear No. 2 with the Jets, the team announced Thursday. “I’m just mixing it up, doing something new,” Wilson said at rookie minicamp, via Ethan Greenberg of the team website. “I like any single-digit number, I think they’re cool. I was the second pick, so that’s a good reason to switch it up. Not much reason behind it, but I just think it’s a cool number.”
NFLYardbarker

Giants Position Unit Power Rankings, Post Draft 2021

Getting better? That's the goal of the New York Giants brass, who went to work this off-season to add a host of talent across the various position units to give head coach Joe Judge and the coaching staff more reinforcements at every position group. But while it's now up to...
NFLgiants.com

Giants release official 2021 NFL schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Three primetime road games, including Monday night contests against Super Bowl LV participants Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and three NFC East games in the last four weeks, two at home, highlight the Giants' 2021 schedule, which was announced today. The third night game is at...
NFLmediaite.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Mom Locks Instagram After She Rants About ‘Snapchat Whores’ and ‘Disney Maskholes’

Zach Wilson’s mom making her Instagram private might be the best move of the NFL offseason for the recently drafted New York Jets quarterback. When her son was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lisa Wilson received local and national attention after she was labeled a ‘hot mom’ by sports radio hosts and others. Before making her Instagram private, the football mom gave her new followers a number of rants this week, including complaints about Covid-19 mask policies at Disney World.
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson might walk into your New York singles ward this week

During the NFL draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and Atlantic writer McKay Coppins immediately tweeted what many young Latter-day Saints in the Empire State must have been thinking. I’m told it’s a big deal that Zach was drafted second overall. I’ll be honest, I do...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore replica jerseys. The team revealed the numbers for their top picks from last month’s draft proceedings on Thursday through social media.