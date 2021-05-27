Cambridge City Nature Art Challenge open for entries

Green Cambridge and Cambridge Local First have opened online portals for student art of local species in the 2021 Cambridge City Nature Art Challenge. The global citizen science project called the City Nature Challenge supplies the list of 1,045 species that are eligible as subjects. The observations were logged at the end of April by citizen scientist observers in a large geographic area that includes Greater Boston and Cambridge. Species of animal, plants, and other organisms observed over the four-day CNC and are community-curated by the researchers and community members of iNaturalist.org as “research grade” may be drawn and entered by mail or through two online portals.