newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge City Nature Art Challenge open for entries

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Cambridge and Cambridge Local First have opened online portals for student art of local species in the 2021 Cambridge City Nature Art Challenge. The global citizen science project called the City Nature Challenge supplies the list of 1,045 species that are eligible as subjects. The observations were logged at the end of April by citizen scientist observers in a large geographic area that includes Greater Boston and Cambridge. Species of animal, plants, and other organisms observed over the four-day CNC and are community-curated by the researchers and community members of iNaturalist.org as “research grade” may be drawn and entered by mail or through two online portals.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Citizen Science#Art#Arts Education#Information Science#Environmental Science#Greater Boston#Cnc#Cambridge Wildlife Arts#Fresh Pond Reservation#Honk#Band Land Brass Band#Green Cambridge#Cambridge Local First#Entries#Student Art#Nature#Art Supplies#Prizes#Subjects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

CCTV Programming May 17 - May 23

National Gallery of Art: Art from Asia: Daimyo, the dual way of the Daimyo culture of feudal Japan combined the arts of war and the arts of the pen. This film examines the paradox of the warrior/aesthete through a survey of Daimyo arts—namely, architecture, landscape gardening, poetry, calligraphy, painting, the tea ceremony, Noh theater, and kendo (swordsmanship). Daimyo's unique blend of martial and aesthetic excellence was central to the shaping of Japanese culture, and its effects are present even today. Produced by the National Gallery of Art.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Around Town

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge library to virtually host author Hoa Nguyen

Cambridge Public Library announced that Hoa Nguyen, author of the poetry collection, “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure,” will be hosted by the library at 6 p.m. May 26 to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Mayor Sumbul...
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge Recognizes May as APII Heritage Month

A May 10 City Council Resolution declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Cambridge. This Resolution not only highlights the importance of celebrating the rich history, achievements and contributions of the AAPI community, but it also raises awareness about the uptick in anti-AAPI hate over the past year and the importance of standing in solidarity with our AAPI community.
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge mayor, library partner for Virtual Story Time with the Mayor

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui partnered with Cambridge Public Library to host Virtual Story Time with the Mayor to read some of her favorite books to the youngest Cantabrigians from January through May. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to join their children in listening to stories such as “Hair Love” by Matthew...
Massachusetts StateWicked Local

OP-ED: Cambridge councilors write in support of 2072 Mass. Ave. affordable housing project

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon, Councilor Denise Simmons and Councilor Marc McGovern. On May 20, the Board of Zoning (BZA) will hold a second meeting to discuss the 100% affordable housing proposal for 2072 Massachusetts Ave. If approved, this building will create 48, 100% affordable homes, approximately 70% of which will be two and three bedrooms, just blocks from public transit.
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Arlington awarded MAPC ‘Accelerating Climate Resiliency’ grant

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council has awarded Arlington a grant of $17,350 to advance local climate change resilience through its “Accelerating Climate Resiliency” Grant Program. The town’s project, “Remembrance of Climate Futures,” was proposed by an intergenerational collaboration between the Arlington Commission for Arts & Culture, Arlington Public Schools Green...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

What’s on CCTV this week?

"GMAACC Community Vigil": 7 p.m. May 20, 4 p.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. May 23. Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition observed a community vigil honoring victims of Anti-Asian violence. Recorded March 26, 2021. Produced by Malden Access Television. "Cambridge: Innovation, Growth, and Inequality in a Post-Pandemic World": 2...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston University commencement was a reunion for students

Boston University students celebrated graduation as well as a kind of reunion as the university held its first in-person commencement since the start of the pandemic. Undergraduate students filled Nickerson Field Sunday afternoon wearing masks but sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and gathering en mass for the first time in many months. “For...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Waltham, MAWicked Local

Waltham resident pursues degree at School of Fashion Design

Waltham resident Milagros Hernandez, a student at the School of Fashion Design, is pursuing her studies part-time, while also working in real estate. “I always wanted a degree in fashion design and when my husband and I moved to the Boston area, I saw it and said ‘I’m going to do it,’” Hernandez said.
Salem, MADaily Item

Mack Park Farm in Salem receives $45,000 grant

SALEM — The Mack Park Farm and Food Forest received a $45,000 grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Accelerating Climate Resiliency (ACR) grant program last week. The grant will be used to build a solar-powered storage building as well as a water catchment system. These additions to the farm...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Cambridge playwright’s play selected for Boston New Works Festival

Moonbox Productions announced that it selected nine original plays by local playwrights for its inaugural Boston New Works Festival taking place June 24-26, 2022, at the Boston Center for the Arts. For the next year, selected submissions will be part of an extensive workshop process that will culminate in staged...