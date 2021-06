Over the years my five children and I have always loved animals. We’ve had many pets and have rescued many little critters. From newborn goats, sheep, opossum, fledglings, rabbits to squirrels that have fallen from their nests we have had our fair share of baby animals come our way. One of my favorite rescues was finding a jelly-like sac of tiny black dots floating in our swimming pool. Assuming they were eggs we placed them in an aquarium of de-chlorinated water. Sure enough tiny tadpoles emerged. We then fed them boiled lettuce and watched them turn into frogs! Another favorite was finding what appeared to be a cocoon stuck on the side of a rose stem. We left that in an aerated jar on the window sill and six months later it was filled with hundreds of tiny praying mantises. It should come as no shock my daughter would carry this “nurturing” behavior into her adult life.