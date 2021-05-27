newsbreak-logo
Why Big Oil should be worried after a day of reckoning

By Rebecca Leber
Vox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of the world’s largest oil companies faced a major reckoning on Wednesday over their part in climate change. First, a Dutch court told Royal Dutch Shell to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by a whopping 45 percent by 2030 in response to a lawsuit filed by seven environmental groups. Arguing that Shell is bound by an “unwritten standard of care” to human rights and the Paris climate agreement, the court ruled that Shell has the responsibility to “contribute to the prevention of dangerous climate change.” Although the judge’s decision isn’t the final say in the matter, her words could affect other ongoing climate litigation around the world.

www.vox.com
Environmentenr.com

Events Show Fast-Rising Climate Change Pressure on Energy Sector Firms

Urgency to confront the impacts of climate change was made clearer last week to companies and governments—and to AEC firms that seek their business—in a triple whammy of global events. These include a global court order for one oil giant to reduce CO2 emissions; a high-profile boardroom win by carbon-neutrality investor advocates at another; and a new Biden order that raises the bar for corporate and federal disclosure of climate-linked financial risk.
Energy Industrytasmaniantimes.com

Fossil Fuels on the Run

Four seismic climate wins show Big Oil, Gas and Coal are running out of places to hide. Three global fossil fuel giants have just suffered embarrassing rebukes over their inadequate action on climate change. Collectively, the developments show how courts, and frustrated investors, are increasingly willing to force companies to reduce their carbon dioxide pollution quickly.
Industryrigzone.com

XOM's Last Ditch Attempt to Stave Off Climate Coup

(Bloomberg) -- It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil Corp. and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Infographics: Clean Energy Transition Drives Demand For Minerals

According to a new report put out by the International Energy Agency, the demand for some minerals will skyrocket by 2040 as the world transitions towards clean energy technologies. Lithium was the most affected, with clean energy technologies alone expected to fill up between 74 and 92 percent of global...
Energy Industrythenationalnews.com

Why international oil companies are facing greater scrutiny by investors

The last couple of weeks have brought repeated bad news and corporate defeats for big western oil corporations. The sector is out of fashion for investors, perhaps permanently, and faces complete transformation if it is to survive. But, on closer examination, these events may not be so bad for big petroleum companies, nor so good for environmentalists.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Salon

Will there be resource wars in our renewable energy future?

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Thanks to its very name — renewable energy — we can picture a time in the not-too-distant future when our need for non-renewable fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal will vanish. Indeed, the Biden administration has announced a breakthrough target of 2035 for fully eliminating U.S. reliance on those non-renewable fuels for the generation of electricity. That would be accomplished by "deploying carbon-pollution-free electricity-generating resources," primarily the everlasting power of the wind and sun.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Big Oil’s Bad Week

The world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies are the so-called supermajors or more commonly “Big Oil.” In order of descending market capitalization these companies are ExxonMobil. , Chevron. , Royal Dutch Shell, TOTAL SE, and BP. Because global oil consumption results in one of largest contributions to atmospheric carbon...
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Powering change

“You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”. No, this isn’t going to be another column about octogenarian Robert Allen Zimmerman. My thanks for indulging last week’s detour from usual editorial page topics into musical history. This week let’s consider how “the times they are a-changin’”...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Climate activists hail ruling on Shell

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy IndustryAmerican Thinker

Leftists lick their chops for Big Oil here after leftist judge in the Netherlands blames Shell for global warming

In what has to be the most appalling court ruling coming out of western Europe in years, a leftist judge in the Netherlands held Royal Dutch Shell at least in part responsible for global warming and therefore obliged to cut emissions to Paris climate accord-dictated levels, which should put a damper on its productive capacities. Here was the Wall Street Journal report that ran a few days ago:
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Energy Sector

The world has started to talk more seriously about shifting toward lower-carbon options to help slow the pace of global warming. That has put some sectors in a precarious position, most notably the energy companies that provide the world with oil. However, European integrated energy giants BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Total (NYSE:TOT) are actually shifting along with the times. And as they do, the entire notion of what it means to be an energy company is likely to change forever.
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Oil Stocks vs. Renewables

Oil has dominated the energy market for more than a century. Because it's the primary fuel of the global economy, oil stocks can produce big gains when prices are higher. However, oil is also a major problem. It creates a lot of greenhouse gas emissions when produced and burned, which is bad for the environment. Cleaner alternatives such as renewable energy are therefore working overtime to knock it off its throne. With that backdrop in mind, here's a look at whether oil stocks or renewable energy stocks are the better ones to buy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Three of Exxon’s refineries on US list of biggest polluters

Three Exxon Mobil oil refineries are pumping out eight times more than the average rate of soot pollutants than similarly-sized facilities operated by rival companies, according to a recent report. Reuters analysed the results of a pollution test and found that the oil giant's three largest refineries – two in Texas and one in Louisiana – are the country's top three emitters of small particulate matter. The refineries averaged emissions of 80 pounds per hour, which is eight times more than the average rate of similar refineries. The top polluter is Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery, which averages 138 pounds per...
Energy Industrywhtc.com

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Total shareholders back company climate plans

Shareholders voting at Total’s AGM approved the company’s climate resolution, despite environmental NGOs warning the plan falls short. Of Total’s shareholders, 91.88% backed the company’s plans. The plan found little favour with environmental groups. Reclaim Finance’s founder and director Lucie Pinson said Total’s strategy was greenwashing. As such, “shareholders have...