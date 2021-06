Addressing the dilemma in choosing the right business problems to be solved by AI.. It may take intelligence to solve problems but it requires wisdom to figure out which problems are worth solving. The introduction of AI has provided a paradigm shift in the computing world. Many forward thinking businesses have started to reinvent themselves and have started using AI deep into their solution building while designing systems. The hype created around AI has forced several organizations to re-plan their tech strategy and contemplate on what relevant problems to solve with it to add value to their business. Marketing content is being re-created and sales pitch decks are being re-designed. Building AI is expensive and requires collaboration amongst all teams involved with the application. The journey must start with an intent to solve a relevant business problem through AI. Trying to add AI by any means in the application just to join the AI revolution is as risky as speeding without a seat belt on. It most certainly will lead to big time failure and huge loss of time and effort. Funnily enough in some cases, a simple rule based configuration is passed off as an “AI powered feature” to gather attention or improve sales. In the midst of all this eccentricity, it is prudent for businesses to know when to use AI and more importantly when not to.