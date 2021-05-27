Cancel
Business

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event coming June 21-22

By Bloomberg
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com’s Prime Day sale will be held June 21 and 22 as the company tries to get its big summer sale back on schedule after postponing it last year due to the pandemic. Amazon notified employees about the dates and asked them to keep the information confidential until an official announcement in the coming days. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

