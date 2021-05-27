The Bad Pancake: Is a Rebound Relationship Problematic?

Life has its complications, does it not? We are told what to do and how to do it. Every day, we wake up in the morning dawn and are given our instructions from the higher ups, in fulfilling the tasks for that day. Work. Work. Take a break. Work some more! That’s how our lives are supposed to go. Right? Wrong. Life is more than back breaking labor, which keeps us in a stagnant state. It’s more than the stresses of every day. Yes! It’s so much more than that. Life is meant for love, and for living! It’s about good living, and what real living is all about! If we sit and contemplate on it, life is all about love; and the manifestation of love’s delight! Love, in all of its authenticity, should be spread and manifested in the lives of billions of people. That’s how it should be done. Unfortunately, so many people are missing out on that. Way too many people, indeed! And that’s where the music comes in!