Be Kind to Yourself, You Weren’t Designed for a Pandemic
You are a human having a very human response to prolonged trauma. Remind yourself and those you love: This is not normal. We are surviving. Over the past 15 months, every single human has experienced a prolonged trauma. This has been a collective trauma in the truest sense of the phrase. No one has escaped the anxiety: Is my family safe? Will I get to keep my job? Will I be safe at my job? How do I adjust my business to survive? Can I see my extended family? Are my children safe at daycare? The constant risk calculation has been excruciating.www.psychologytoday.com