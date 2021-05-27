Be Kind to Yourself, You Weren’t Designed for a Pandemic

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.