Cambridge, MA

BioMed Realty announces virtual community meeting

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioMed Realty will host a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. June 3 over Zoom to discuss new updates on the design of 585 Third Street and solicit input on aspects including access for artists, ground floor and public realm and other issues on the mind of the community. The...

