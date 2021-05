It is, no hyperbole, the most viral clip in the history of the Presidents Cup. Sunday singles at Royal Melboure in 2019, Tiger Woods vs. Abraham Ancer. Ancer, in a strong Presidents Cup debut, put up a hell of a fight, but the legendary Woods proved to be too much, closing Ancer out on the 16th green, 3 and 2. After striking the final putt, Woods immediately turns to Ancer and shakes his hand, almost like Stephen Curry launching a three and turning to the bench to celebrate before it even goes into the net.