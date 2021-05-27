Green: Cougs ‘jacked’ for WSU-UW baseball series starting today
IT’S BEEN A season of firsts for Washington State head baseball coach Brian Green in his first full campaign and Thursday brings the start of one more. WSU closes out the regular season with the Apple Cup series in baseball against Washington. “I know it means a lot to everybody at Washington State and it certainly means a lot to us. Our kids are jacked, I’m sure the Huskies are jacked, and it should be fun,” said Green when asked by CF.C.247sports.com