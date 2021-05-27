newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Green: Cougs ‘jacked’ for WSU-UW baseball series starting today

By Jamey Vinnick
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT’S BEEN A season of firsts for Washington State head baseball coach Brian Green in his first full campaign and Thursday brings the start of one more. WSU closes out the regular season with the Apple Cup series in baseball against Washington. “I know it means a lot to everybody at Washington State and it certainly means a lot to us. Our kids are jacked, I’m sure the Huskies are jacked, and it should be fun,” said Green when asked by CF.C.

