Green: Cougs ‘jacked’ for WSU-UW baseball series starting today

The Indianola baseball team is making their debut under new head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tonight, beginning their 2021 campaign hosting a non-conference matchup with Creston. The Indians are coming off of an 11-13 season, and will have to replace their top four innings-pitched leaders lost to graduation. Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the Indians may see a lot of names hit the mound for the first couple of weeks of the season as the rotation and bullpen sorts itself out. The Indians do have a large set of position players returning, including shortstop Kael Kolarik, Brady Blake, Noah Johnston, and Carter Erickson. The game tonight can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Andrew Swadner on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 7:15pm, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30.