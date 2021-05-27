newsbreak-logo
Boston College lacrosse is back in the Final Four with a new look

By Rich Thompson
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston College women’s lacrosse program has moved on from successes of the last decade but the Eagles are back in a familiar place. BC (16-3) drew the No. 4 seed and will take on top seed and No. 1-ranked North Carolina (20-0) in the NCAA Final Four semifinals on Friday (noon) at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. Perennial Big 10 power and No. 2 seed Northwestern (15-0) takes on No. 3 Syracuse (16-3) in the other semi.

Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB Sione Hala

Boston College has been in contact with St. John's Bosco (CA) four star defensive back Sione "Riz" Hala for a while now, and the interest seems strong from both parties. The Eagles have taken their time with the defensive back position, only landing Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy in the Class of '22. With a decision date looming, could Hala be heading across the country to Chestnut Hill? Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Full crowds will return to Fenway Park, TD Garden beginning May 29

Massachusetts’s largest sports venues will welcome fans with no capacity limit beginning May 29, state officials announced Monday. The lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions coincides with Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the state is on track to vaccinate 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, and it accelerates a previously set timeline by more than two months.