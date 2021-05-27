Boston College lacrosse is back in the Final Four with a new look

The Boston College women’s lacrosse program has moved on from successes of the last decade but the Eagles are back in a familiar place. BC (16-3) drew the No. 4 seed and will take on top seed and No. 1-ranked North Carolina (20-0) in the NCAA Final Four semifinals on Friday (noon) at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. Perennial Big 10 power and No. 2 seed Northwestern (15-0) takes on No. 3 Syracuse (16-3) in the other semi.