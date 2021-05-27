Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

KEEPING THE FAITH: The answer is in the story still being told

Destin Log
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama has written a simple line that I have found both irrefutable and reassuring. It’s from a piece called “Narrative Theology” from a greater work entitled “Hymns to Swear By” (which might be one of the greatest book titles ever). The line goes: “The answer is...

www.thedestinlog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keeping The Faith#Inspiration#Irish#Faith#Narrative Theology#Book#Patience#Man#People#Hymns#Multiple Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

Heaven will be filled only with those who belong to Jesus Christ

Dear Rev. Graham: Some people believe they will go to Heaven while they live life never considering God or know anything about Him. Others actually say they’d rather go to Hell because it won’t be as boring. Aren’t they really admitting that they believe in the afterlife and can make it whatever they want? — F.T.
Bradenton, FLBradenton Herald

Faith Matters | Whatever happened to grace and mercy? The answer should make us uncomfortable

“What was the biggest challenge to your faith in this last year?” I asked the high school students sitting across from me on Sunday. To a person they each said, “People stopped being kind, stopped loving one another, stopped caring.” They went on to talk about how divided their worlds are and how they feel like they are living in a time when no one is interested in seeing any point of view that they personally disagree with. They shared how social media and cancel culture is part of their daily living and how one single social media post can completely destroy real-life relationships that took years to cultivate.
Religionftc.co

Faithful Application of the Word of God

I have had an uneasy relationship with the way application is typically communicated in evangelical preaching ever since the days I was drowning in depression and suicidal thoughts in the midst of the wreckage of my life and I had a notebook full of helpful steps and action points from years of Sunday sermons that when they mattered most helped the least.
Religionmetropolisplanet.com

Story of Superman: Echoes of Faith

In this town with a name that is bigger than life, known throughout the world as the home of Superman, we pause to explore the echoes of faith found in the story created by two Jewish men, Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster. The following is adapted from an article titled...
Religionchallies.com

What Jesus Does Not Pray

The final night that Jesus spends with his beloved disciples is a night of much prayer. Before he prays privately in the garden he prays publicly in the upper room. Before he prays for himself and his own endurance, he prays for them and theirs. “I do not ask that you take them out of the world,” he prays to his Father, “but that you keep them from the evil one.” What he does not pray is as noteworthy as what he actually does.
MinoritiesGreensburg Daily News

Primus Mootry column: A story that should never stop being told

Requiem for George Floyd ... It was an ordinary evening. That day, a tall 46-year old black man walked into a corner store in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Those who saw him said he was behaving like he might have been drunk, but he was known in the area as someone who, in spite of his size, was usually playful and harmless.
Books & LiteratureVolume One

Writer Shares Stories of What Young Women May Not Know

After the 2016 election and the Women’s March on Washington, local writer Sharon Weeks noticed many social media posts from women who didn’t understand what the march was about. They were talking about their “perfect” lives and “perfect” marriages, so why was there need for a march?. To that, Sharon...
ReligionPratt Tribune

The Times that We Live In: As the world shifts, the people must repent

Rev 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood. Rivers mean flowing torrents and fountains here means from the porous parts and of water was not in the original text but was added later. Let see in the porous part of the earth there are water, oil and gas, and lava.it can be any of the things that it is talking about. Also in Rev 16:5-7it says “ And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus. For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy. And I heard another out of the altar say, Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments”. This is the third angel of the seven that speak in Rev. In chapter14:8 it says,”
Religionamericamagazine.org

Catholics: Embrace being ‘woke.’ It’s part of our faith tradition.

Mocking the term “woke” has become an easy way to dismiss an issue or argument as exaggerated, superficial or ostentatious. Black Americans originally popularized the term to describe an awareness of racism and social injustice, but it has been muddled by overuse in political jargon. The political right, in turn, has sought to weaponize it. For example, in the Catholic magazine The Crisis, Jonathan B. Coe made the accusation that “the Woke...have taken God off the throne of their hearts and minds and put themselves there. Instead of being submitted to a divine metanarrative (e.g., Scripture and Tradition), they are submitted to their own narrative.”
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

Keeping the Faith: Trees

Last week it was my brother the National Park Service naturalist who guided me to a better understanding of the way nature works. Whereas I thought groundwater under the Russian River was an endless supply of fresh water for us who live in western Sonoma County, he pointed out that it’s more complicated than that. In fact it’s likely that for decades we’ve been pumping out our groundwater faster than is being replaced.
ReligionWicked Local

Spiritually Speaking: Why I'm still wearing a mask

Prudence (noun) from the Latin, prudentia, meaning to see ahead. The ability to govern oneself by the use of reason and foresight. One of the Four Cardinal virtues, along with Justice, Fortitude and Temperance -- virtuefirst.info, et al. I’m not quite ready to fully discard my mask, not just now,...
Logan County, KYFranklin Favorite

'If it's not about love, it's not about God'

Many of you may have seen online the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was a glorious occasion with both English traditions and African-American sensibilities. The preacher was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. In his impassioned sermon on love he touched on the themes of politics, social justice, civil rights, and quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. One of his many fine statements was, “If it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Two days that changed my life

Two days—but exactly one year apart—changed my life. Two days opened my eyes to a new America. It was 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. As I was pulling into Southeast Christian Church’s parking lot for my Man Challenge Bible Study, I noticed an abnormal number of buses and tractor-trailers parked, but idling. Then it hit me. Winter Jam 2020 was being held later that evening. But that event never took place.
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Finding a CHURCH Family: ‘At the Movies’ sermon series connects Kerrie Milesko to Southeast

Who knew a little boy wearing a space helmet in the film “Wonder” could bring someone closer to the Savior. When a friend invited Kerrie Milesko to Southeast Christian Church’s “At the Movies” sermon series in 2018, she thought she’d give it a try with her young daughter, Lillian, after being away from church for a few years. “At the Movies” uses scenes from Hollywood films to help illustrate God’s story in Scripture, and “Wonder” was the featured film that week.
Religionsouthplattesentinel.com

To be righteous in Jesus

The apostle Paul articulates the glory of what it means to be counted righteous in Jesus in Romans 3:21–26: “But now the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law, although the Law and the Prophets bear witness to it—the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction: for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins. It was to show his righteousness at the present time, so that he might be just and the justifier of the.
Religionmyflr.org

Jesus is Calling You

Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.” And they called the blind man, saying to him, “Take heart. Get up; he is calling you.” And throwing off his cloak, he sprang up and came to Jesus. And Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” And the blind man said to him, “Rabbi, let me recover my sight.” And Jesus said to him, “Go your way; your faith has made you well.”
ReligionDestin Log

KEEPING THE FAITH: One more massive change in a sea of massive changes

In the blistering heat of the 2006 summer, thousands of protestors flooded American streets calling for immigration reform. Israel was in an armed conflict with her neighbors. Nuclear tensions were high with Iran and North Korea. Tainted spinach was going down the garbage disposals of homes far and wide. It seems that little has changed over the years (except for the bad greens), yet there have been massive changes.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Practicing Faith: Serve God by being true to yourself

You have 10 minutes and the clock is ticking. What would you say if you were given the opportunity to tell the world who you are and what you believe is the most important thing in the world. That is essentially the challenge that was presented to the candidates vying for the title of Miss Connecticut last month. Each of the young ladies had to appear before a panel of judges and make their case.
Religionnewspotng.com

“Praying in the name of ‘Lucifer’ is better than that of Jesus”

– Jesus has NO meaning in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, Latin or English, while Lucifer’ on the other hand means ‘light bringer’ as used in the original Latin scriptures quoted below, correctly translated from the Greek word ‘φωσφόρος’ which has the 100 percent exact same meaning as Lucifer. – Below, you...