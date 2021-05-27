KEEPING THE FAITH: The answer is in the story still being told

Rev 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood. Rivers mean flowing torrents and fountains here means from the porous parts and of water was not in the original text but was added later. Let see in the porous part of the earth there are water, oil and gas, and lava.it can be any of the things that it is talking about. Also in Rev 16:5-7it says “ And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus. For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy. And I heard another out of the altar say, Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments”. This is the third angel of the seven that speak in Rev. In chapter14:8 it says,”